Raptors Projected to Land Steph Curry Alongside Kawhi Leonard in Major Trade

The Toronto Raptors are preparing to make a push for an NBA championship, and the Golden State Warriors are taking the steps toward life without Steph Curry.

“Ultimately it’s his call, his decision, whether that’s allowing his contract to run out and move on,” said Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. of Curry. “… Look, if he comes to me and wants to be moved, (controlling owner) Joe (Lacob) and I will talk it through. We wouldn’t love it. But he’s earned the right to do what he wants.”

Indeed he has. Which is why Curry should consider Toronto, the franchise his dad played for, as his next team. The Warriors are declining. The Raptors are ascending. If the Kawhi Leonard trade gets ratified, Curry will take a look at that roster and probably like what he sees.

Would a Steph Curry Trade Make the Raptors the New Beat of the East?

We thought there we’d see Curry and Leonard team up alright. Just not in Toronto. Curry may very well finish his career with the Warriors. But that would be a mistake. That is, of course, if he isn’t A O.K. finishing his career without even a distant opportunity to win a fifth NBA championship.

Otherwise, the Raptors have the mix of youth, experience and defense that, with Curry, would give the team its best chance at a title in seven years — and a real opportunity for Curry to tie NBA icon Magic Johnson with five championships.

Here’s a proposed four-team framework involving the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons that sends Curry Golden State to the Great White North.

Raptors receive: Stephen Curry and Garry Harris

Warriors receive: RJ Barrett, Collin Murray-Boyles, Drake Powell, a 2028 first round pick and second round picks in 2027 and 2028 (via TOR, BKN)

Nets receive: Jakob Poeltl, Taurean Prince and Javonte Green

Pistons receive Terrence Mann

Would Toronto Go Hard After Steph?

For the Warriors, getting two young prospects and a load of draft picks is considerable value. Let’s not forget the 26-year-old Barrett who is All-Star caliber when healthy.

Curry might welcome a trade to the Raptors, especially if he believes the team would be strongly positioned to win a championship with him in the mix. Golden State, however, would only trade the greatest player in franchise history if he asked to be moved. While all recent reports suggest Curry and the Warriors will continue their partnership into next season, it can’t be denied that the Warriors can’t provide Curry a chance to compete for a title as presently-constituted

Raptors reporter Jeremy Brenner believes Toronto would be an ideal landing spot for the two-time league MVP.

“If Curry were to join the Raptors, the team would be one of the ones to beat in the Eastern Conference,” Brenner wrote. “The Raptors showed how much they want to be in the arms race when they traded for Leonard, so it shouldn’t take much convincing for them to at least make a call to the Warriors to test the waters.”

Indeed the trade for Leonard — if it finalizes — shows the Raptors are not looking to waste any time getting back into the contention fold.

The Raptors featuring Curry, Leonard and Scottie Barnes would absolutely be a team to beat in the East.