Report: Raptors Receive Major DeMar DeRozan Reunion Update from Insider

The Toronto Raptors have made major headlines this offseason following an epic run in the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Raptors fans received a welcome sight after Kawhi Leonard — who left the franchise as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 — was traded back to the team following a seven-year stint with the Los Angeles Clippers.

With Leonard, the Raptors immediately become more interesting in the Eastern Conference, which is often unpredictable each year. Leonard’s addition gives the rising Scottie Barnes a superstar to play off of. While Toronto can feel good about its roster, another franchise icon as DeMar DeRozan continues to be linked to a potential Raptors reunion.

Is a DeMar DeRozan-Raptors Reunion Now Imminent?

DeRozan, who turns 37 next month, was waived by the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The former All-Star is now one of the most intriguing names on the open market, leading many to speculate if a Raptors reunion is on the horizon. But according to Raptors inside Michael Grange, as it stands now, DeRozan’s return to Toronto should not be highly considered.

“Kawhi is back, Kyle Lowry retires as a Raptor, could DeMar DeRozan reunion be next? Per multiple sources I’ve spoken with now, it seems unlikely, both because of the Raptors very tight cap situation and the market for a free agent DeRozan around the league,” Grange reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The Kings released DeRozan after two seasons after being unable to find a trade partner for the six-time All-Star. DeRozan had often dangled in trade rumors during his time with the Chicago Bulls and Kings, with once intense speculation that the Los Angeles Lakers would acquire him.

At this stage of his career, DeRozan, though past his prime, remains a high quality scorer and playmaker. Teams like the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are rumored to have interest in signing the free agent swingman.

Although a reunion with DeRozan would be a feel-good story for the fan base, Grange notes Toronto’s financial constraints — and interest from other teams — make such a move difficult. Even so, his availability is likely to keep the speculation alive until he signs elsewhere or if the Raptors start making a push for a reunion.

Raptors Outlook for the 2026-27 Season

Regardless of whether DeRozan ultimately returns, the Raptors have already accomplished their biggest objective of the offseason by bringing Leonard back to Toronto. Pairing the two-time Finals MVP with Barnes gives the franchise a legitimate star duo, while the team’s playoff run last season proved it is capable of competing with the Eastern Conference’s top contenders.

Health will ultimately determine Toronto’s ceiling. If Leonard can remain on the floor for the majority of the season, the Raptors should have the talent to compete for a top-four seed in the East.

The Raptors can feel optimistic about what it can accomplish with Leonard, who recently turned 35. Last season, the seven-time All-Star registered a career-high 27.9 points per game on a shade under 51% shooting from the floor. He appeared in 65 regular season games for just the second time since departing Canada seven years ago.

Toronto appears well-positioned to build on last season’s momentum and enter the 2026-27 campaign as one of the conference’s most intriguing teams.