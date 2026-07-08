Report: Raptors Receive Good News on DeMar DeRozan Reunion From Insider

The buzz around the Toronto Raptors has intensified after the return of the player who led the franchise to its one and only NBA championship.

With Kawhi Leonard back in a Raptors uniform, the Eastern Conference immediately becomes more intriguing now that another team could rise into contender status. Even without Leonard, the Raptors stayed relevant over the last seven years. Last season, the team fought valiantly in a seven-game series defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were subsequently swept in the Eastern Conference finals by the eventual NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

Are the Raptors done making moves this offseason? With all the chatter surrounding franchise icon DeMar DeRozan, many fans are hopeful for a second nostalgic reunion this summer.

The DeMar DeRozan-Raptors Reunion Buzz Continues to Pick Up Steam

Bringing back DeRozan after Leonard’s return would mark one unforeseen move after another for Toronto. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, there is belief around the league that DeRozan will return to Toronto this offseason.

“And then Toronto — that’s been kind of the hot name right now for DeMar DeRozan when you talk to people around the league,” Siegel reported. “They see a reunion happening.”

DeRozan, who turns 37 next month, spent the first nine seasons of his career with Toronto. DeRozan blossomed as the face of the franchise and a player fans admired for his loyalty — especially after watching franchise cornerstones like Vince Carter and Chris Bosh leave the Raptors during their primes while DeRozan repeatedly expressed his desire to remain in Toronto.

Now that Leonard has returned to the Raptors, Siegel believes a DeRozan reunion is something that makes sense for the franchise.

“Especially after they went and got Kawhi Leonard in that trade, now you potentially add DeMar DeRozan. It could potentially make a lot of sense there.”

Raptors Open to Another Reunion?

The Raptors brought one guy back. Now how about another one? A DeRozan reunion would undoubtedly resonate with the fan base.

Unlike his first stint in Toronto, DeRozan would no longer be asked to carry the offense. Leonard and Scottie Barnes would likely shoulder much of the scoring burden, allowing DeRozan to operate as a secondary creator — maybe even a spark plug off the bench? — and veteran stabilizer.

Last season, DeRozan, a six-time All-Star, registered 18.4 points per game while converting just under 50% of his shots from the field. Although he produced those numbers on a Sacramento team that never had a shot at making the playoffs, DeRozan demonstrated he could still be an impact player in a smaller role for a title contender.

The Raptors have spent the last several seasons building around Barnes and a younger core. Bringing back DeRozan only makes sense if the organization believes he complements that timeline rather than slows it.

After being waived by the Kings, DeRozan may be willing to play on a veteran minimum contract. And if that’s the case, Toronto might look closer at potentially acquiring one of the franchise’s most beloved players.

Remember: DeRozan left the Raptors unwillingly in 2018; he was (ironically) traded for Leonard, who led the franchise to its first title just one season later.

If DeRozan has no hard feelings after how things ended eight years ago, the fans would likely love to have him back.