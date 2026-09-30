Raptors’ RJ Barrett Gets Telling Contract Extension Update

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a successful season, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2022. Even a playoff series win was within reach, pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the First Round.

One popular topic of discussion in that series against the Cavaliers was forward RJ Barrett. The Toronto native came up big for the Raptors in Game 6, hitting an iconic game-winner to push the series to Game 7.

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Toronto went on to lose the series, and now Barrett and the Raptors face a new topic of discussion: a contract extension.

Barrett is entering the final year of a $107 million contract he signed while a member of the New York Knicks. A new deal is in sight, but Sportnet’s Michael Grange says negotiations between the Raptors and Barrett’s agent are nonexistent.

“According to league sources, the Raptors and Barrett’s long-time agent Bill Duffy have yet to sit down and have substantive conversations about the possibility of a contract extension which — in theory — could be worth as much as $185 million over four seasons,” Grange wrote.

RJ Barrett Discusses Potential Contract Extension With Raptors

With the thought of a new contract with his hometown team, RJ Barrett is still remaining patient in the process.

“I think the first thing is, a lot of times, players get too upset about it,” the Raptors forward said. “One, they’re still gonna pay me a lot of money this year anyway, so I’ve gotta be thankful for that. And then I have a good agent — I just let him do his thing. Whatever happens, happens…

I feel like at the end of the day, whether you get a contract or not, you just keep playing. If it’s not one place, somebody else will want you. You’re always auditioning every time you step on the floor. So always put your best foot forward.”

Whether Barrett gets a new deal or not, the 26-year-old is earning $29.61 million in 2026-27. If he earns All-NBA, All-Star, or All-Defensive honors next season, his deal includes a $3.59 million incentive.

Barrett is set for the 65th highest-paid contract in the NBA in 2026-27, according to Basketball Reference.

RJ Barrett’s Production With the Raptors

Toronto enters this season with a new, but familiar superstar, trading for forward Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers.

This will likely shake up the Raptors’ rotation, but RJ Barrett will be included to some extent.

Barrett has been a consistent contributor to the Raptors since getting trade to the franchise during the 2023-24 season. Across the two-and-a-half seasons, Barrett has averaged 20.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists with 49.5/34.2/66.2 shooting splits.

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It’s uncertain what head coach Darko Rajakovic will come up with for a starting lineup on opening night, but expect RJ Barrett to have a large role.