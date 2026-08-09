RJ Barrett Reportedly Willing To Take ‘Hometown Discount’ on Next Raptors Contract

RJ Barrett was born in Toronto, Canada. And while he wasn’t drafted by the Toronto Raptors, he’s currently living his childhood dream of playing for his hometown team.

The New York Knicks selected him No. 3 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke University. After playing in parts of five seasons with the Knicks, including two playoff appearances, Barrett was traded to the Raptors. He was sent along with Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick for QG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn.

And as Barrett gets set to enter the final-year of his four-year, $107 million contract, originally signed with the Knicks, talks of his next potential contract have surfaced. With multi-year-contracts already committed to players such as Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poetl, and Quickley, the question has been asked how much money will be available to retain Barrett.

RJ Barrett Wants to Win Championship With Hometown Raptors

Well, according to a new report, Barrett is willing to give his Raptors a “hometown discount” to help build a championship roster.

“The Raptors are already paying Poeltl, Quickley, Ingram and Barnes a combined total north of $130 million next season. Barrett will likely have to take a pay cut. Barrett wants to win a championship in his hometown, so he’ll be willing to take a discount in order to make it happen,” per @JeremyBrener.

Jeremy Brener is a journalist covering the NBA among other sports for Sports Illustrated, SB Nation.

With the Kawhi Leonard trade to the Raptors indefinitely on hold, it appears they’ll be searching for their second championship in franchise history with the roster as presently constructed. There have been plenty of rumors that the Raptors have a backup trade in the works since the Leonard trade was halted, but nothing has come to fruition — yet.

If the 26-year-old Barrett is willing to take a pay cut to stay with the Raptors, that could go a long way towards building a more formidable roster. They made the playoffs for the first time in four years last season but fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the first round.

Barrett had a modest season, averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 57 total games played. He ranked third in points per game on the roster and fourth in minutes played per game (30.3).

Raptors Current Contracts Leave Little Room For Barrett

Raptors forward, Scottie Barnes has essentially become the leader of this team. The 25-year-old, All-Star finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, being named second-team, all-defense. He also leads the team in salary, playing under a five-year, $224 million contract.

Quickley, who has become a sharp-shooter and well-rounded point guard, signed a five-year, $162 million deal. Ingram is playing on a three-year, $120 contract. And Poetl’s contract extension will kick-in next year to the tune of three years, $84 million.

Barnes, Quickley, Ingram, and Poetl are signed through 2029, 2028, 2027, and 2029 respectively. These contracts, plus the remainder of the salaries for the Raptors, would leave very little room to sign Barrett to a multi-year, multi-million deal while still staying under the league’s second-apron.

Time will tell how much of a “discount” Barrett is willing to take.