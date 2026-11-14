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Raptors Get Major Scottie Barnes Injury Update Ahead of Knicks Showdown

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TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 28: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors stands during the Canadian national anthem ahead of the NBA game against the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena on October 28, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors could be getting their best player back at a time when they desperately need him.

Scottie Barnes has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s home game against the New York Knicks, offering Toronto some hope after the All-Star forward missed four consecutive games because of a left groin strain.

The Raptors confirmed Barnes’ status Saturday in their official personnel report, marking his first opportunity to return after an extended absence.

According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Barnes participated in part of Saturday’s practice, another encouraging development in his recovery.

However, the Scottie Barnes injury update does not guarantee he will play Sunday.

Toronto will likely evaluate his condition before making a final decision ahead of the 6 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Scottie Barnes Injury Update Offers Raptors Hope

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Clippers
GettyBaba Miller of the LA Clippers defends against the dribble of Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of a game at Intuit Dome on November 02, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

Barnes has not played since Nov. 4 because of the groin injury.

His absence has taken a considerable toll on a Raptors team already missing Kawhi Leonard.

Toronto has gone 1-3 without Barnes during its last four games, struggling to generate consistent offense while losing three straight.

The Raptors enter Sunday’s matchup with a 5-7 record, sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Barnes’ return would provide an immediate lift on both ends of the floor.

Through eight appearances this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field.

His ability to initiate offense, attack mismatches and create opportunities for teammates has become increasingly important to coach Darko Rajakovic’s system.

Without Barnes, Toronto has leaned more heavily on its remaining perimeter players to generate offense.

Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles has also received additional opportunities in the starting lineup.

If Barnes remains sidelined, Murray-Boyles could continue in that role against New York.

But Saturday’s practice participation suggests Barnes is making progress toward ending his absence.

Toronto Still Without Kawhi Leonard Against New York

While Barnes could return, Toronto remains without another key contributor.

Leonard has been ruled out against New York as he continues managing a left knee injury.

The veteran forward has appeared in just two games this season.

According to Grange, Leonard has continued individual on-court work, although the Raptors have not established a timetable for his return.

Toronto also ruled out Nate Bittle because of a right foot avulsion fracture.

Two-way players Kevin McCullar Jr. and Malachi Smith were listed as out because of G League assignments.

The Raptors face a difficult stretch against the Knicks, who visit Toronto for consecutive games Sunday and Tuesday.

New York enters the first matchup at 6-6 after Friday’s narrow 106-104 loss to Indiana.

Toronto, meanwhile, is trying to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat.

Getting Barnes back would give the Raptors their leading scorer and most versatile playmaker against a Knicks team looking to rebound.

For now, his upgraded designation represents progress.

Whether that progress translates into a return Sunday remains to be seen.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Raptors Get Major Scottie Barnes Injury Update Ahead of Knicks Showdown

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