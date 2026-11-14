Raptors Get Major Scottie Barnes Injury Update Ahead of Knicks Showdown

The Toronto Raptors could be getting their best player back at a time when they desperately need him.

Scottie Barnes has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s home game against the New York Knicks, offering Toronto some hope after the All-Star forward missed four consecutive games because of a left groin strain.

The Raptors confirmed Barnes’ status Saturday in their official personnel report, marking his first opportunity to return after an extended absence.

According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Barnes participated in part of Saturday’s practice, another encouraging development in his recovery.

However, the Scottie Barnes injury update does not guarantee he will play Sunday.

Toronto will likely evaluate his condition before making a final decision ahead of the 6 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Scottie Barnes Injury Update Offers Raptors Hope

Barnes has not played since Nov. 4 because of the groin injury.

His absence has taken a considerable toll on a Raptors team already missing Kawhi Leonard.

Toronto has gone 1-3 without Barnes during its last four games, struggling to generate consistent offense while losing three straight.

The Raptors enter Sunday’s matchup with a 5-7 record, sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Barnes’ return would provide an immediate lift on both ends of the floor.

Through eight appearances this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field.

His ability to initiate offense, attack mismatches and create opportunities for teammates has become increasingly important to coach Darko Rajakovic’s system.

Without Barnes, Toronto has leaned more heavily on its remaining perimeter players to generate offense.

Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles has also received additional opportunities in the starting lineup.

If Barnes remains sidelined, Murray-Boyles could continue in that role against New York.

But Saturday’s practice participation suggests Barnes is making progress toward ending his absence.

Toronto Still Without Kawhi Leonard Against New York

While Barnes could return, Toronto remains without another key contributor.

Leonard has been ruled out against New York as he continues managing a left knee injury.

The veteran forward has appeared in just two games this season.

According to Grange, Leonard has continued individual on-court work, although the Raptors have not established a timetable for his return.

Toronto also ruled out Nate Bittle because of a right foot avulsion fracture.

Two-way players Kevin McCullar Jr. and Malachi Smith were listed as out because of G League assignments.

The Raptors face a difficult stretch against the Knicks, who visit Toronto for consecutive games Sunday and Tuesday.

New York enters the first matchup at 6-6 after Friday’s narrow 106-104 loss to Indiana.

Toronto, meanwhile, is trying to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat.

Getting Barnes back would give the Raptors their leading scorer and most versatile playmaker against a Knicks team looking to rebound.

For now, his upgraded designation represents progress.

Whether that progress translates into a return Sunday remains to be seen.