Raptors Star Scottie Barnes Opens Up On Losing Kawhi Leonard to Injury

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes revealed his true feelings after losing Kawhi Leonard to an injury early this season.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Barnes explained his headspace after Leonard injured his knee due to swelling and fluid buildup in his left knee.

The Raptors announced he will be sidelined for at least one week and reevaluated, with reports indicating an expected absence of multiple weeks as he undergoes a rehabilitation and ramp-up program.

“It’s alright. We got to hold the fort down for my boy when he comes back,” Barnes said. “That’s all.”

Leonard was a late scratch from Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after playing the first two games of the 2026-2027 NBA season for Toronto, averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals.

Now, Barnes must fill the void that will be left by Leonard for at least the next few weeks as the Raptors look to sustain their hot start.

Kawhi Leonard Issues Statement For Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard made an honest statement after his injury news in a rare move. According to Leonard, he is feeling okay and will be back soon.

“Yeah, it’s always frustrating missing time. I came back to compete with this team, and I’m focused on getting back to 100. Toronto, I’ve appreciated the love since I’ve been back. Returning soon. Godspeed. Whi,” he said.

The 35-year-old superstar experienced the swelling during his pregame routine ahead of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, forcing a late scratch.

An MRI thankfully revealed no structural damage or acute injury but the Raptors intend to take a highly cautious approach with his recovery.

The Raptors announced he will undergo a formal treatment program and will be re-evaluated in one week, though his actual return to game action will likely take longer.

This comes afterLeonard’s heavily disrupted offseason following an NBA investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers‘ salary cap rule, which delayed his integration with Toronto.

Raptors Head Coach Reveals Kawhi Leonard’s Impact

Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković has been raving about Kawhi Leonard’s impact on the floor since he returned to Toronto.

“Just the gravity that he creates… he’s going to create opportunities for other guys. Kawhi is such a force offensively,” Rajaković said to reporters. “We got to provide him space. We got to provide him with good screening. We got to put him in positions that he can be himself. He needs to be who he is as a player. The rest of the guys can benefit a lot from defenses closing out on him, loading up on him, etc.”

Now, the Raptors must find ways to mitigate the loss of Leonard to the team for the next few weeks.

The team kicked off the year on October 21 with a historic, dominant 135–92 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena, which marked the largest opening night victory in franchise history.

Buoyed by the versatile play of Scottie Barnes, the perimeter scoring of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, and Leonard’s half-court isolation execution, Toronto boasts early defensive brilliance, despite some early struggles from beyond the three-point arc.