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Raptors Star Scottie Barnes Opens Up On Losing Kawhi Leonard to Injury

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WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors reacts during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on October 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes revealed his true feelings after losing Kawhi Leonard to an injury early this season. 

Talking to the media on Thursday, Barnes explained his headspace after Leonard injured his knee due to swelling and fluid buildup in his left knee.

The Raptors announced he will be sidelined for at least one week and reevaluated, with reports indicating an expected absence of multiple weeks as he undergoes a rehabilitation and ramp-up program.

“It’s alright. We got to hold the fort down for my boy when he comes back,” Barnes said. “That’s all.”

Leonard was a late scratch from Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after playing the first two games of the 2026-2027 NBA season for Toronto, averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals.

Now, Barnes must fill the void that will be left by Leonard for at least the next few weeks as the Raptors look to sustain their hot start. 

Kawhi Leonard Issues Statement For Toronto Raptors

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GettyTORONTO, CANADA – OCTOBER 21: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors reacts against the Chicago Bulls in the second half at Scotiabank Arena on October 21, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.  (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard made an honest statement after his injury news in a rare move. According to Leonard, he is feeling okay and will be back soon. 

“Yeah, it’s always frustrating missing time. I came back to compete with this team, and I’m focused on getting back to 100. Toronto, I’ve appreciated the love since I’ve been back. Returning soon. Godspeed. Whi,” he said. 

The 35-year-old superstar experienced the swelling during his pregame routine ahead of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, forcing a late scratch.

An MRI thankfully revealed no structural damage or acute injury but the Raptors intend to take a highly cautious approach with his recovery.

The Raptors announced he will undergo a formal treatment program and will be re-evaluated in one week, though his actual return to game action will likely take longer.

This comes afterLeonard’s heavily disrupted offseason following an NBA investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers‘ salary cap rule, which delayed his integration with Toronto. 

Raptors Head Coach Reveals Kawhi Leonard’s Impact

Toronto Raptors Media Day
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 28: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors speaks to media during the Toronto Raptors media day at Hotel X on September 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.  (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković has been raving about Kawhi Leonard’s impact on the floor since he returned to Toronto.

“Just the gravity that he creates… he’s going to create opportunities for other guys. Kawhi is such a force offensively,” Rajaković said to reporters. “We got to provide him space. We got to provide him with good screening. We got to put him in positions that he can be himself. He needs to be who he is as a player. The rest of the guys can benefit a lot from defenses closing out on him, loading up on him, etc.”

Now, the Raptors must find ways to mitigate the loss of Leonard to the team for the next few weeks. 

The team kicked off the year on October 21 with a historic, dominant 135–92 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena, which marked the largest opening night victory in franchise history.

Buoyed by the versatile play of Scottie Barnes, the perimeter scoring of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, and Leonard’s half-court isolation execution, Toronto boasts early defensive brilliance, despite some early struggles from beyond the three-point arc.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Raptors Star Scottie Barnes Opens Up On Losing Kawhi Leonard to Injury

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