Spurs Proposed to Trade De’Aaron Fox to Raptors in Blockbuster 5-Team Deal

The Toronto Raptors are trying to do what the San Antonio Spurs are: rise to the top of their conference in the blink of an eye.

The Raptors took a major step toward contention by trading for Kawhi Leonard, though that deal is still frozen as investigations involving the two-time Finals MVP continue.

Adding Leonard, a seven-time All-Star, would go a long way in helping a young Toronto team climb back toward the NBA mountaintop. Fittingly, the last time the Raptors won it all, they had Leonard on the roster.

Aside from internet rumors, the Raptors cannot be counted out as a team that could make another big move. If Leonard lands, that’ll give them a go-star superstar scorer in the clutch. But an area Toronto could use some more help is in the backcourt.

Why Spurs Star De’Aaron Fox Could Be a Strong Option

Over in San Antonio, the Spurs are only at the start of what appears to be something great. No one saw those young Spurs going from winning 30-something games to the NBA Finals in one year. But they did that. And a big part of the Spurs’ rise is thanks to those youngsters manning the backcourt in Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

With Castle and Harper ascending as quickly as any young star in the sport, it naturally begs the question whether Fox is on borrowed time. So, could the Raptors swoop in and take advantage? After all, adding an All-Star point guard to the mix with Leonard, Scottie Barnes and the crew could be the move that takes Toronto from a first round exit to a potential Eastern Conference finalist.

Here’s a proposed framework that could send Fox to Toronto.

Raptors receive: De’Aaron Fox and Noah Clowney

Spurs receive: Grayson Allen, AJ Green and a 2029 first round pick (via TOR)

Nets receive: Jakob Poeltl and a 2028 second round pick (via TOR)

Hornets receive: Immanuel Quickley

Bucks receive: Terrence Mann

This hypothetical trade has many moving parts but has something for everyone.

The Spurs unload Fox and his hefty contract, allowing Castle and Harper to fully assert themselves as the future of San Antonio’s backcourt, while the Raptors pick up an All-Star facilitator and a 22-year-old rising big man to add explosive playmaker to an already impressive pool of athletes. The center-needy Nets pick up a starting big man, while the Hornets and Nets add playmakers to their respective backcourts.

How Fox Improves Toronto; Will San Antonio Move Star?

The Spurs have seemingly swatted away all the internet discourse surrounding a potential Fox trade. San Antonio isn’t ready to let go of its veteran star point guard just because of some rough play in the Finals. But as Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes notes, the Spurs have younger stars rapidly rising at Fox’s position, and it won’t be long before each of them will be in line for a major payday.

“Fox’s playoff struggles came after an All-Star season and were owed largely to a sprained ankle, but that doesn’t change the bigger-picture concern that he’s in the way of two more valuable young players in Castle and Harper while also clogging up the books through 2029-30 when he’ll earn a ridiculous $61.4 million,” wrote Hughes.

“Any rational view of San Antonio’s long-term future does not include the version of Fox we saw in the playoffs. Unless he puts together one of the best seasons of his career, it’ll become difficult to see him in the Spurs’ plans beyond this year.”

With Fox unlikely to stay in San Antonio too much longer, the Raptors could benefit from picking up a star guard in his prime. He is an elite two-way player, is one of the clutchest in the league and has proven he can fit into different systems.

A Toronto team with Fox, RJ Barrett, Leonard, Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles would surely be promising.