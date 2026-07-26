Toronto Raptors Receive Good News on DeMar DeRozan After LeBron James Trade

The Toronto Raptors could have a clearer path toward a reunion with franchise icon DeMar DeRozan following LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers. While James’ move reshapes the Eastern Conference, it also shifts the free-agent market, leaving Toronto with another opportunity to pursue the veteran guard if roster and salary-cap situations allow.

DeRozan became a free agent after the Sacramento Kings waived him when they were unable to complete a trade, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. NBA insider Jake Fischer has since suggested that DeRozan could land with either the Raptors or the Miami Heat on a veteran’s minimum contract. At the same time, Toronto continues to wait for the NBA’s review of the trade agreement it reached with the Los Angeles Clippers involving Kawhi Leonard.

Toronto Raptors remain in DeMar DeRozan mix despite Miami Heat interest

Toronto’s interest in bringing DeRozan back comes as the organization navigates uncertainty surrounding the Leonard trade.

According to Raptors HQ’s Julian Apolinario, a reunion would extend beyond basketball value. He wrote, “The best thing for both parties here is to get DeMar back – ideally off the bench – and try and make a push for a championship.”

Apolinario argued that DeRozan could provide much-needed scoring for Toronto’s second unit while embracing a reserve role if Leonard joins the roster.

He also wrote, “Since 2011, DeRozan has made his living off of being able to score, and even at 36, he can still do just that.”

However, Toronto faces financial limitations.

The Raptors must continue operating under the assumption that the Leonard trade may not be completed until the NBA concludes its investigation. As a result, signing DeRozan even to a veteran minimum contract could push the club over the first salary-cap apron, a move the organization is unlikely to make while the Leonard situation remains unresolved.

The Miami Heat have also emerged as a strong contender for DeRozan after missing out on James in free agency.

According to the provided information, Miami views DeRozan as a potential creator alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in its offense. The Heat may also be in a better position to offer more financial flexibility than Toronto if the Raptors remain restricted by the pending Leonard transaction.

Even so, DeRozan could choose to wait before making a final decision while Toronto’s offseason picture becomes clearer.

LeBron James joining Philadelphia 76ers changes Toronto Raptors’ outlook

James’ move to Philadelphia creates another challenge for Toronto in an already competitive Eastern Conference.

The 41-year-old announced his decision on X, writing, “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin that James signed a two-year deal worth roughly $8 million with a player option after the first season.

Philadelphia now features James alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and VJ Edgecombe, giving the Raptors another Atlantic Division rival to contend with.

Toronto finished the 2025-26 regular season at 46-36, earning its first playoff appearance since 2022 before losing a seven-game first-round series to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors remain focused on completing the Leonard trade, which was agreed in principle with the Clippers on June 30. The deal is currently paused while the NBA investigates whether Leonard received endorsement-related payments through the now-bankrupt company Aspiration that could have violated league salary-cap rules.

Despite the delay, Toronto has maintained confidence that the transaction will eventually be completed.

Earlier this month, the organization said, “The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans.”

For DeRozan, the outcome of that process could determine whether a long-discussed return to the franchise where he played from 2009 to 2018 finally becomes reality. James’ departure from the Western Conference has reshaped the East, but Toronto’s immediate priority remains resolving the Leonard trade before making its next major roster decision.