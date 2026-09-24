Toronto Raptors Predicted to Land Kyrie Irving in 2-for-1 Mega Trade

In the lead-up to their historic 2019 NBA championship run, the Toronto Raptors made a blockbuster offseason trade for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, followed by a crucial midseason move for Marc Gasol.

Could a similar trajectory be playing out seven years later?

After reuniting with Leonard this offseason, the Raptors may have the opportunity to add Kyrie Irving in a midseason trade. Per multiple reports, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to make the 9-time All-Star guard available before the Feb. trade deadline.

Amid the reports, a Raptors trade idea doing the rounds would allow the franchise to form a new Big 3 of Leonard, Irving and Scottie Barnes.

Toronto Raptors Trade Idea

Raptors would receive: Kyrie Irving

Mavericks would receive: Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter, 2028 1st-round pick (via TOR), 2032 1st-round pick (via TOR)

Why the Raptors Do It

Some would submit that two future first-round picks, in addition to Quickley and Walter, is a steep price for a 34-year-old Irving coming off an ACL injury.

However, the Raptors need to strike when the iron is hot. Leonard and Irving probably have only two more years left in their prime, and Barnes is just entering his prime. Add the trio to the established core of RJ Barrett, Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poltl, and the Raptors may have all the ingredients to make another championship run.

Irving also projects as a nice Xs and Os fit for the Raptors. As currently constructed, neither Leonard nor Barnes can consistently break down a defense with dribble penetration, putting the onus on Quickley and Barrett. Irving would be a huge upgrade in this regard — both from a playmaking and late-game decision making standpoint.

During their playoff series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors offense felt stagnant. Darko Rajakovic’s team made averaged 262.3 passes per game, ranking 14th among 16 playoff teams. In comparison, the Knicks averaged 285.6 passes a game, putting together a more democratic offense that led to an NBA title.

Why the Mavericks Do It

The 27-year-old Immanuel Quickley projects as a better fit on the Mavericks’ young core. Despite showing flashes of a prospective All-Star in recent years, he has never really been unleashed as a primary ball-hander. After playing behind Jalen Brunson in New York and other ball-handlers in Toronto, he may be ready for a bigger role.

Internally, the Mavericks are reportedly contemplating moving on from Irving as they prepare to usher in the Cooper Flagg era. The aforementioned haul from the Raptors is as good a package as they can receive for Irving, who a $42M player option in 2027-28.

“Question that’s being asked around the league is, for how long is this fit with Kyrie and the Mavericks?” And it’s not because the Mavericks don’t love Kyrie. They do,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported earlier this week.

“It’s not because Kyrie doesn’t love Dallas and hasn’t enjoyed his experience there. He has,” continued the insider. “But they’re building around a 19-year-old prodigy in Cooper Flagg. So could there come a time when it makes sense for both sides to find a contender for Kyrie to go to?

“These are the kind of things that people around the league will be monitoring leading up to the trade deadline,” added MacMahon.