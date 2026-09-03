Toronto Raptors Projected to Land Kyrie Irving After Kawhi Leonard Trade Clears

The Toronto Raptors undoubtedly felt a sense of relief on Wednesday after the NBA’s disciplinary action against the LA Clippers left Kawhi Leonard’s contract and playing status untouched. As a result, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year is expected to report to training camp as scheduled next month.

The positive development also incentivizes the Raptors to make a splash, potentially even forming a new Big 3 with Leonard and Scottie Barnes. The most obvious trade target is Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving; having spent last season recovering from an ACL injury, he enters a crucial contract year hungry for a championship run.

While the Mavericks aren’t actively shopping Irving, league insiders expect them to change their stance closer to the Feb. trade deadline.

Raptors Trade Idea Lands Kyrie Irving

Raptors would receive: Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford

Mavericks would receive: Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jakob Poeltl

Why the Raptors Do It

Leonard, 35, and Irving, 34, find themselves at similar career junctures. As former NBA champions, both have mostly faded from championship contention this decade, yielding plenty of motivation to prove themselves. They would be wise to hitch their wagons to blossoming star Barnes, whose skill set projects as an ideal fit next to the two future Hall of Famers. RJ Barrett, who has also drastically evolved into a potent off-ball threat, rounds out a seamless offensive puzzle.

While the Raptors know they will have to commit financially to both Leonard — an unrestricted free agent in 2027 — and Irving, who holds a player option, the gamble just might be worth it.

Why the Mavericks Do It

Immanuel Quickley, 27, and Ja’Kobe Walter, 21, better fit the timeline of the young Dallas Mavericks core of Cooper Flagg, Morez Johnson Jr., Dereck Lively II, Max Christie and Zaccharie Risacher.

Quickley could also play a more true point guard role in Dallas after sharing ball-handling duties with Barnes, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett last year. Under contract through 2028-29, he also isn’t due a contract like Irving, who is expected to decline his player option next year and seek a new contract.

Walter flashed a lot of potential in his first two seasons in Toronto and is a nice piece to add to Dalllas’ young core. As for Poeltl, the veteran big man could excel in a mentor role to Mavericks’ battery of young bigs including Johnson and Lively.

The hypothetical trade also allows the Mavericks to dump Daniel Gafford’s contract, which they’ve reportedly been wanting to do this offseason.