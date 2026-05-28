Tristan Thompson Asks Khloé Kardashian for Another Baby and Gets Instant Hard No

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian revisited their complicated relationship this week during an appearance on the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, where the former Cleveland Cavaliers center openly asked about having another child with Kardashian before quickly being turned down.

The conversation covered Thompson’s vasectomy, the embryos the former couple still shares, and how they continue co-parenting their two children, daughter True and son Tatum. Thompson also admitted he does not plan on having more children outside of the embryos connected to Kardashian.

“I think I signed off for two embryos,” Thompson said on the podcast. “So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it’d be coming from you. I already have enough baby moms. Don’t want no more.”

Kardashian immediately pushed back on the idea of another baby, while also revealing she legally controls the embryos after Thompson signed them over to her. The discussion became one of the episode’s biggest talking points because of the former couple’s long, public history.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Discuss Having Another Baby

During the podcast, Kardashian directly asked Thompson whether he wanted more children in the future.

Thompson answered by saying he had already “signed off” on embryos they created together and suggested any future children would only happen through Kardashian.

Khloe quickly shut the idea down.

The reality television star also explained that Thompson’s vasectomy came after pressure from her while they were still together.

“And who helped you fix that decision? That was me,” Kardashian said. “Tristan may have had a little ultimatum from me.”

Thompson joked about the procedure during the discussion.

“What? Getting neutered?” Thompson said. “Sometimes you gotta lay them nuts on the table.”

He later added, “Sometimes you have to get forced into the right decision.”

Kardashian also revealed they saved Thompson’s sperm in case he later changed his mind about having children in another relationship.

“We saved sperm because I said, ‘What if you get married and your wife doesn’t have kids, and you wanna do that?’” Kardashian said.

Thompson rejected the idea of reversing the vasectomy, responding: “No. I’m not, no. I’m not laying down on that table again.”

The former NBA player currently has four children. Along with True and Tatum, Kardashian, and Thompson, Thompson also has a son, Prince, with Jordan Craig, and a son, Theo, with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan Thompson Opens Up About Co-Parenting and Khloe Kardashian Dating

The podcast also touched on Thompson’s views regarding Kardashian eventually dating someone else.

Thompson admitted he prefers an “ignorance is bliss” approach when discussing Kardashian’s future relationships.

He also said he does not believe another man would be good enough for the mother of his children.

The discussion stayed focused on their co-parenting dynamic rather than any possibility of rekindling their relationship.

Thompson said he does not believe parents should introduce new romantic partners to children unless the relationship is serious.

“I’ll just say like I don’t think it’s wise for parents to introduce a boyfriend or a girlfriend to their kids unless you’re going to get married to them,” Thompson said.

“Because I’m not going to confuse my kids where if something doesn’t work, then this person is gone and then you have to kind of recalibrate everyone’s brain.”

Kardashian and Thompson officially split in 2021 after several public controversies during their on-and-off relationship.

Despite that history, both have continued publicly emphasizing co-parenting and maintaining stability for their children.

The latest podcast appearance offered one of the clearest looks yet at how the two interact privately, including discussions about family planning, parenting, and their future dynamic as co-parents.

While Thompson openly floated the idea of another child together, Kardashian’s response left little doubt about where things currently stand.