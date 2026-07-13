Utah Jazz Give Ace Bailey Injury Update Before Bulls Game

Utah Jazz wing Ace Bailey will not play against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night after back spasms forced him out of his latest NBA Summer League appearance.

Bailey played only eight minutes in Utah’s 104-82 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, July 12, before being held out for the second half. It was the second time in a little more than a week that the back issue ended one of his games prematurely.

The Jazz’s decision removes Bailey from the second half of a back-to-back and could effectively end his 2026 Summer League. Utah is also expected to sit rookie Darryn Peterson and third-year wing Cody Williams against Chicago.

Utah Jazz Give Ace Bailey Injury Update During Summer League

Bailey told the team that he felt well enough to participate in Sunday morning’s shootaround, according to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News. His movement became noticeably restricted after the game began, however.

“It’s a worry,” Jazz Summer League head coach Steve Wojciechowski said, via Todd. “He said he felt good this morning in shootaround, but [his back] was acting up during the game. He wasn’t moving great, so we decided [to] sit him.”

Bailey missed all five of his field-goal attempts against the Clippers and finished without a point. He contributed two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block before leaving.

The recurrence is more significant than the box score. Bailey previously exited Utah’s July 4 game during the Salt Lake City Summer League because of back spasms. He subsequently missed the Jazz’s final two games in Utah and their Las Vegas opener against the Washington Wizards.

Bailey has therefore appeared in only two Summer League games, totaling 27 minutes. He recorded 10 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes on July 4 before his back tightened.

Utah has not announced a timetable beyond Monday’s game or indicated that Bailey will require additional testing. His status should consequently be viewed as day-to-day unless the team provides a more definitive medical update.

Is Ace Bailey Playing Tonight in Summer League?

No. Bailey will not play when the Jazz face the Bulls on Monday, July 13.

The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern time, or 7 p.m. Mountain time, and will air on ESPN. Utah will then face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, July 15, in its fourth scheduled Las Vegas game.

Bailey has not formally been ruled out against San Antonio. His participation nevertheless appears unlikely.

Teams frequently shut down established NBA players and prominent prospects after they have received an initial sample of Summer League minutes. Bringing Bailey back Wednesday would be an especially questionable risk after the same back problem resurfaced twice and prevented him from finishing both appearances.

Utah has more to gain by allowing Bailey to recover fully before training camp than it does by squeezing another exhibition appearance into his schedule.

Bailey’s Health Matters More Than Additional Summer League Minutes

Bailey entered Summer League with a different assignment than Peterson or an undrafted player fighting for a contract.

The No. 5 selection in the 2025 NBA draft already completed a productive rookie season, averaging 13.8 points and 4.2 rebounds across 72 games while earning NBA All-Rookie Second Team recognition. He is now an established part of Utah’s young core rather than a prospect whose future will be determined in Las Vegas.

Summer League still offered Bailey an opportunity to work on his efficiency, decision-making and chemistry with Peterson. Those developmental reps would have been valuable, particularly for a Jazz team attempting to determine how its collection of young wings and guards will fit together.

They are not valuable enough to justify aggravating a recurring back issue in July.

The limited appearances also leave Utah without much new evidence to evaluate. Bailey looked productive before leaving the July 4 game, then struggled to move comfortably during his eight scoreless minutes against the Clippers. Neither sample is large enough to reveal much about the progress he has made since his rookie season.

The more important development will be whether the spasms subside with rest or continue affecting Bailey later in the offseason. For now, Utah’s decision to hold him out against Chicago is the predictable and prudent response to an issue that has already lingered for more than a week.