Bad News Hit Utah Jazz’s All-Rookie Player After Darryn Peterson’s Arrival

The Utah Jazz took Darryn Peterson as the No. 2 pick on Tuesday’s NBA Draft. Peterson, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Kansas, is touted as one of the prospects with the highest ceilings in the class.

Peterson’s potential has been intriguing, but his arrival in Utah could mean bad news for the career of Ace Bailey, an All-Rookie Second Team member last season, and who was once believed to be a foundational piece for the Jazz.

According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, Bailey is poised to play off the bench next season with Peterson taking over the starting shooting guard position.

“Utah and its fans can finally start putting together what their team is going to look like. The frontcourt, led by Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., is athletic and deep,” he reported. “The bench, which will likely be led by Ace Bailey and Isaiah Collier, is ready to add depth to the group overall.”

Ace Bailey Was On The Rise Towards The End Of The Season

Bailey, who was the fifth pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, started 61 out of the 72 games he played during his 2025-26 rookie season. Bailey averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the field.

Bailey had his best stretch after the All-Star break, increasing his scoring average to 18.3 points per game.

However, his growth could be hindered in the coming season with the arrival of Peterson, who many believe has a higher floor than most of the Jazz roster on both ends of the floor.

In his lone season with Kansas, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range. He brings a combination of length, athleticism, scoring brilliance, and some defensive chops.

Peterson is expected to share the backcourt with Keyonte George, complementing the Jazz’s leading scorer Lauri Markannen.

Darryn Peterson Already Doing The Work For The Jazz

The Utah Jazz may not be Darryn Peterson’s dream destination, according to numerous pre-draft reports, but he is already working his way toward becoming an elite NBA player.

After the NBA Draft on Tuesday night, Peterson vowed to put in the work as soon as possible, channelling the Mamba Mentality of his idol Kobe Bryant.

“The celebration stops tonight. I got drafted today, but tomorrow, I’m now an NBA player. I’m going to get home and work out until I’ve got to report to Utah,” he said. “Kobe is my guy, and I’m inspired by him. So I just try to think, what would Kobe do right now? He’d get drafted and move on and try to go be the best possible, so that’s what I’m going to go do.”

His motivation? Him going No. 2 behind AJ Dybantsa of the Washington Wizards.

“I see a guy that went No. 1 on the screen there right now (AJ Dybantsa), so I’m extra motivated… It will always be in my mind for my whole career,” Peterson said.

Peterson is expected to play in the NBA Summer League, where he could face Dybantsa in their first meeting as NBA players.