Utah Jazz Rookie Darryn Peterson Receives Bold Comparison To Anthony Edwards

Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 pick of the Utah Jazz in the 2026 NBA Draft, has been tearing it up in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, earning the attention of scouts and pundits.

Peterson, who has been playing as the lead initiator for the Jazz in the Summer League, has impressed with his relentless offensive game and defensive activity. With his performances, Peterson has been compared to the 2020 NBA Draft’s top pick Anthony Edwards.

According to an anonymous scout from a Western Conference team per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Peterson is seen as one of the best guards coming into the league, possibly the best since Edwards, who was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves and has since led them to two Western Conference Finals appearances.

“Peterson has the most polished offensive perimeter package of any guard over the last 10 draft seasons. He and Anthony Edwards have a chance to set the NBA standard by which guards are judged,” the scout said via McMenamin.

Through his first four 2026 Summer League games with the Jazz, Peterson posted strong averages of 25.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Peterson played as a point guard and shooting guard in various stretches in the Summer League, leading the offense for the Jazz.

Darryn Peterson Plays Like Anthony Edwards

It is reminiscent of what Edwards offers to the Timberwolves. Over the past season, Edwards has taken a more prominent role in initiating the offense in Minnesota.

During the past regular season, Edwards averaged a career-high 28.8 points per game, along with 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game as the Timberwolves went on another deep playoff run, albeit losing in the second round against the San Antonio Spurs led by Victor Wembanyama.

Edwards and Peterson will be matching up for years to come as the Timberwolves and the Jazz both compete in the Northwest Division of the Western Conference.

Utah Jazz Summer League Head Coach Speaks On Darryn Peterson Impact

Darryn Peterson has been the focal point of the Jazz’s offense in the Summer League. With that, Peterson has received the most pressure from opposing defenses, attracting aggressive traps and double teams throughout the games.

With his gravity, Jazz head coach Steve Wojciechowski was left impressed with how Peterson handled it.

“Darryn is a guy that puts a lot of pressure on the defense, and guys generally with that type of characteristic get (to) the foul line,” Wojciechowski said via deseret. “And he can do it in a bunch of different ways. I mean, guys who can put the ball in the hole and get fouled like him are a real asset.”

Peterson will certainly see more of that pressure when he enters the NBA during the regular season, especially since the league has seen his capabilities as an offensive engine.

Peterson will be playing alongside formidable players such as Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. and guards Ace Bailey and Keyonte George.

The Jazz are focused on returning to the playoffs, and Peterson could be the piece that brings them back there.