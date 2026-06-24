NBA Draft Pick Darryn Peterson Makes Bold Offer to Fan After Jazz Selection

Darryn Peterson already wants back one of the first pieces of his NBA career.

Shortly after the Utah Jazz selected Peterson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the former Kansas guard signed his first NBA rookie autograph for Topps and made a direct offer to the lucky fan who eventually pulls it.

“If you pull it, I will buy it from you,” Peterson said in the video posted by Topps.

A Topps representative joked that Peterson now has an NBA contract, so the offer is “legit,” before telling the eventual collector to DM a picture.

That is the hook: Peterson’s first NBA autograph is not just going into a product. The player himself has already said he wants it back.

Darryn Peterson Wants His First NBA Rookie Autograph Back

The Topps video showed Peterson being handed his first NBA rookie card shortly after draft night. When he was told he was about to sign his first NBA autograph, Peterson asked whether he could keep it.

He was told he could not.

That is when Peterson realized the card was headed to a random collector.

“This gonna be crazy,” Peterson said.

The moment quickly turned into one of Peterson’s first notable fan-facing moments as an NBA player. It also gave collectors an unusual chase: whoever lands the card will have a rare autograph from the No. 2 pick and something Peterson has publicly said he wants to buy.

The Topps Card Has a Short Window for Fans

Topps is selling the Darryn Peterson 2025-26 NBA Topps NOW card for a limited window. The product page lists the card at $11.99 and says it became available on June 23, 2026, with sales expiring on June 26, 2026.

The base card is open edition, but the chase cards are the draw.

Topps lists several possible hits, including foil parallels numbered to /50 and lower, a Darryn Peterson image variation short print, /10 and /5 autograph redemption cards and a /1 Inscribed Autograph Card. Topps notes that parallels or non-base hits replace the base card in an order, and the odds depend on the final print run.

That means there is no guaranteed way for a fan to land the specific autograph Peterson wants. The short sales window also gives the chase immediate urgency.

Peterson’s Jazz Selection Raised the Stakes

Peterson’s offer came right after Utah made him one of the faces of its rebuild.

The Jazz selected Peterson No. 2 overall out of Kansas, making him only the second No. 2 pick in franchise history, according to NBA.com. Peterson also arrived with clear expectations after averaging 20.2 points per game in his lone college season.

“My goal is to win a championship, and as soon as possible,” Peterson said, according to NBA.com. “We just need a few more pieces.”

Kansas Athletics added that Peterson became the highest Kansas draft selection since Andrew Wiggins went No. 1 overall in 2014. Peterson also set the Kansas freshman scoring average record and led the Jayhawks with 63 made threes.

That context is what makes the card more than a post-draft collectible. Peterson is not a fringe rookie signing a novelty item. He is a top-two pick joining a Jazz franchise looking for a new star.

Peterson’s First NBA Fan Chase Has a Personal Twist

Rookie cards are part of every NBA Draft cycle. Peterson’s reaction made this one more interesting.

He asked if he could keep the card, learned he could not and then turned the moment into a public offer. Jazz fans got an early look at his personality, NBA fans got a funny rookie story and collectors got a chase card with a built-in buyer attached.

Whether Peterson actually ends up buying the card will depend on who pulls it and whether that person wants to sell. But the offer is already part of the story.

For one lucky fan, Peterson’s first NBA rookie autograph may come with something rarer than the card itself: a direct message from the player who signed it.