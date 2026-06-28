Utah Jazz Rookie Darryn Peterson Makes Feelings Clear About Keyonte George

The Utah Jazz selected Darryn Peterson second overall in the 2026 NBA draft. Peterson is set to pair up with Keyonte George to form the Jazz backcourt next season.

Speaking at his introductory press conference on Saturday, Peterson made his feelings clear about George.

“I think me and Keyonte will be a great backcourt,” Peterson said, via Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire on USA Today. “There is a lot of All-Star and upcoming talent. Hopefully, I have a chance to be an All-Star, so I’m going to try to listen to those guys and pick their brains. Just to be surrounded by so much greatness, I think, will be great for myself and the team.”

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While Peterson and George are the Jazz’s new backcourt duo, the team’s frontcourt will likely consist of Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Ace Bailey will likely come off the bench and become the team’s sixth man. Bailey was the Jazz’s prized first-round pick last year. He struggled early in the season before playing well in the second half of the season.

Keyonte George Coming Off Breakout Season

In just his third season in the NBA, Keyonte George turned into one of the breakout stars of last season. George was playing like an All-Star, averaging 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 54 games.

The 22-year-old guard could have won the Most Improved Player of the Year over Nickeil Alexander-Walker if he were eligible. He was one of the few bright spots for the Utah Jazz’s rough season.

George is expected to fit right with Darryn Peterson, who is one of the most talented scorers in the draft. Peterson had an injury-riddled season at Kansas, but he still averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Darryn Peterson Gets The No. 22 Jersey

After getting drafted by the Utah Jazz, one of the questions to Darryn Peterson was about his jersey number for his rookie season. Peterson has worn No. 22 throughout his playing career from high school to college.

Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski has had the jersey number since getting drafted in 2024. Peterson was hoping that Filipowski would be open to giving up the number, and he delivered some good news on Saturday.

“He wanted to keep it,” Peterson said, via the Deseret News. “But he was willing to give me that, so I appreciate him for that, and I told him, like, it’s an honor. I’m thankful that he did it, and that’s his first assist to me.”

Peterson also revealed that he had to give something to Filipowski to get the number, though he wasn’t clear on what their agreement was.