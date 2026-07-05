Utah Jazz No. 2 Pick Darryn Peterson Not Happy With NBA Summer League Debut

Darryn Peterson has finally stepped on an NBA court, making his debut in the Summer League with the Utah Jazz. Peterson led the Jazz to an overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks, where he impressed as a on-court general.

Peterson, who went second in the 2026 NBA Draft, put up an impressive showing, recording 28 points in 27 minutes on 11-of-21 shooting from the field, and 4-of-7 shooting from the 3-point line. He also had five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

However, Peterson is not impressed with his own performance, calling himself out for his efforts on the floor and vowing to bounce back even better.

“I wasn’t good enough today. I missed a lot of box outs. Got blown past a lot,” Peterson said in his post-game interview, where he talked about his defense. “I’ve got film tomorrow with coach (Will) Hardy… I’ve gotta be better on that side.”

Darryn Peterson Returns To Competitive Basketball After 4 Months

It was Peterson’s first competitive game since the NCAA tournament in March, when he was still playing for Kansas. Peterson also spoke about returning to a competitive environment, now as a professional player.

“It felt great. I have not played since my last game in March, so to play another basketball game, this is what I love to do,” he said.

In the game, Peterson showed potential as an engine of a team’s offense, playing mostly as a point guard for most of the game to initiate the scoring opportunities for the Jazz.

Peterson received ovations from the get-go from the Jazz fans in the Salt Lake City classic, including one instance where he was showered with MVP chants. Peterson is expected to be a game-changing prospect for the Jazz in the upcoming season after years of being among the worst teams in the Western Conference.

Jazz Head Coach Talks About Darryn Peterson’s First Performance In The NBA

Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke about Darryn Peterson’s first-ever NBA performance, commending him for his aggressive play, but admitted that there are a lot of lapses still on his game.

“Today is a hard game to play in because of all the expectation and hype,” Hardy said via ESPN. “I thought he did a great job playing within the group. He was aggressive and picked his spots well. He’s got a lot of work to do in a lot of areas to get better, but I know he’s glad to get this one out of the way.”

Peterson had great hype entering the matchup as he was once considered the top prospect in the 2026 draft class before AJ Dybantsa ultimately took the spot before the Washington Wizards picked him first overall in the draft.

Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game during his standout freshman season with the Kansas Jayhawks. However, there had been concerns about his health after he missed games during his college days due to full-body cramps he associated with his dose of creatine.

With the Jazz finally seeing him on the floor, Peterson is seen as a must-see rookie for the team in the upcoming season.