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Utah Jazz No. 2 Pick Darryn Peterson Not Happy With NBA Summer League Debut

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2026 NBA Draft - Round One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Darryn Peterson speaks to the media after he is drafted second overall by the Utah Jazz during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Darryn Peterson has finally stepped on an NBA court, making his debut in the Summer League with the Utah Jazz. Peterson led the Jazz to an overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks, where he impressed as a on-court general. 

Peterson, who went second in the 2026 NBA Draft, put up an impressive showing, recording 28 points in 27 minutes on 11-of-21 shooting from the field, and 4-of-7 shooting from the 3-point line. He also had five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. 

However, Peterson is not impressed with his own performance, calling himself out for his efforts on the floor and vowing to bounce back even better. 

“I wasn’t good enough today. I missed a lot of box outs. Got blown past a lot,” Peterson said in his post-game interview, where he talked about his defense. “I’ve got film tomorrow with coach (Will) Hardy… I’ve gotta be better on that side.”

Darryn Peterson Returns To Competitive Basketball After 4 Months

Darryn Peterson

GettyLUBBOCK, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 02: Darryn Peterson #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks handles the ball during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on February 02, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

It was Peterson’s first competitive game since the NCAA tournament in March, when he was still playing for Kansas. Peterson also spoke about returning to a competitive environment, now as a professional player. 

“It felt great. I have not played since my last game in March, so to play another basketball game, this is what I love to do,” he said. 

In the game, Peterson showed potential as an engine of a team’s offense, playing mostly as a point guard for most of the game to initiate the scoring opportunities for the Jazz. 

Peterson received ovations from the get-go from the Jazz fans in the Salt Lake City classic, including one instance where he was showered with MVP chants. Peterson is expected to be a game-changing prospect for the Jazz in the upcoming season after years of being among the worst teams in the Western Conference. 

Jazz Head Coach Talks About Darryn Peterson’s First Performance In The NBA

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 28: Head coach Will Hardy of the Utah Jazz talks in the huddle during a timeout in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 28, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke about Darryn Peterson’s first-ever NBA performance, commending him for his aggressive play, but admitted that there are a lot of lapses still on his game. 

 “Today is a hard game to play in because of all the expectation and hype,” Hardy said via ESPN. “I thought he did a great job playing within the group. He was aggressive and picked his spots well. He’s got a lot of work to do in a lot of areas to get better, but I know he’s glad to get this one out of the way.”

Peterson had great hype entering the matchup as he was once considered the top prospect in the 2026 draft class before AJ Dybantsa ultimately took the spot before the Washington Wizards picked him first overall in the draft. 

Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game during his standout freshman season with the Kansas Jayhawks. However, there had been concerns about his health after he missed games during his college days due to full-body cramps he associated with his dose of creatine. 

With the Jazz finally seeing him on the floor, Peterson is seen as a must-see rookie for the team in the upcoming season. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Utah Jazz No. 2 Pick Darryn Peterson Not Happy With NBA Summer League Debut

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