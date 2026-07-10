Darryn Peterson Picks Up 9 Fouls On 1st NBA Meeting With AJ Dybantsa

Darryn Peterson, the Utah Jazz’s No. 2 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, showed signs of struggle in his first NBA game against this year’s No. 1 pick, AJ Dybantsa of the Washington Wizards.

Peterson picked up nine fouls in the Jazz’s 92-88 loss to the Wizards. He was asked about his performance and his fouls after the game, where he had a blunt response.

“They told me I had 10. It was a physical game, so I was going out with 9,” Peterson said after the game.

Peterson just fell one foul shy of fouling out in the game as players have a maximum of 10 personal fouls in the NBA Summer League.

This is way more than the standard limit of six in the regular NBA and other professional leagues.

Peterson, who played as the primary initiator for the Jazz, put up 24 points, but committed eight turnovers in the loss.

Meanwhile, Dybantsa led all scorers with 27 points, which tied the record for the most points by a No. 1 pick in a Summer League debut, on 7-for-18 shooting from the field, along with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in 26 minutes.

Peterson also shot 6-for-18 from the field, had three rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes.

This came after two impressive showings for Peterson. In his debut, he posted 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting against the Atlanta Hawks, before he notched 25 points and 12 assists against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he played against No. 3 Cam Boozer.

Darryn Peterson Feels Like Himself With Playmaker Role With The Utah Jazz

Darryn Peterson is fond with hiss role with the Utah Jazz’s Summer League. After his matchup against Dybantsa, Peterson said that his playmaking role with the Jazz in the Summer League makes him feel like himself again.

“I’m back having fun. I wasn’t really experiencing it that much at Kansas,” Peterson said. “I was off [the ball] a ton, so I feel like myself again. Being on the ball, that’s what comes with it: being double-teamed, different coverages, so keep adjusting.”

In Kansas, Peterson played more in the shooting guard slot and was off the ball for most of the stretches.

Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game during his lone freshman season in Kansas. He played 24 games in college, shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point line as an off-ball player.

Darryn Peterson Accepts Defensive Attention

Darryn Peterson knew he was getting the attention of opposing teams in the Summer League. He is embracing the challenge, though, and he hopes to get used to it as soon as possible.

“That was their game plan,” Peterson said. “We lost, so it probably worked a little bit. But I’m expecting it. It’s good to get used to it now.”

Peterson is expected to continue to be a focal point of the Jazz’s Summer League offense while other teams continue to put him on their scouting reports.

They will next face the LA Clippers on Sunday.