Is Darryn Peterson Playing Today versus Caleb Wilson? Latest News on Utah Jazz Rookie Star

Darryn Peterson will not play for the Utah Jazz against Caleb Wilson and the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Deseret News Jazz reporter Sarah Todd reported that Peterson, Ace Bailey and Cody Williams would all sit out the game. The anticipated meeting between Peterson and Wilson will not happen.

The absence is naturally disappointing for Jazz fans and viewers interested in the 2026 rookie class. The NBA itself promoted Monday’s game as a potential showdown between Peterson, the No. 2 pick, and Wilson, the No. 4 selection.

There is no reason, however, to turn Peterson’s night off into a referendum on his competitiveness. He played Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, making Monday the second half of a Summer League back-to-back. Utah has also already given its prized rookie four opportunities to play against NBA prospects.

Darryn Peterson Sits After Scoring 23 Points Against Clippers

Peterson’s latest appearance came in Utah’s 104-82 loss to the Clippers on Sunday. He finished with 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting while contributing five assists, two steals and two blocks.

That followed an eventful start to his first summer with the Jazz.

Peterson scored 28 points in his debut against the Atlanta Hawks and followed it with 25 points and 12 assists against Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies. He then produced 24 points in a Las Vegas matchup with No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa and the Washington Wizards.

In other words, Utah has not hidden Peterson from the marquee members of his draft class. He already went head-to-head with the players chosen immediately before and after him.

Monday would have completed the run by putting him across from Wilson, the fourth overall pick. That is why the late lineup news landed as a genuine letdown rather than a routine Summer League absence.

Jazz Fans Miss a Look at Peterson Versus Caleb Wilson

Wilson gave viewers another reason to circle Monday’s game with a 35-point Summer League debut for Chicago. The prospect of seeing him follow that performance against Peterson gave an otherwise ordinary preliminary game a national hook. ESPN’s own event listing highlighted Wilson’s debut while carrying the Jazz-Bulls game.

Some fans criticized the decision online and questioned why Peterson needed a rest day. The frustration over losing the matchup is understandable. Summer League offers only a small number of chances to see elite rookies share a court before the preseason.

Utah’s larger calculation is also understandable.

Peterson has already played twice in Salt Lake City and twice in Las Vegas. Summer League results do not count toward the regular season, and another appearance on short rest would offer limited developmental value compared with the risk of unnecessary fatigue or injury.

The Jazz have already received meaningful film of Peterson as a scorer, primary ball-handler and playmaker. They have seen him operate in close games, work against other premium draft picks and respond after inefficient stretches.

Monday’s decision may also indicate that Peterson’s Summer League work is effectively complete, although the Jazz had not formally announced that he would miss every remaining game as of the initial report.