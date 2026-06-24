Utah Jazz Rookie Darryn Peterson Sends Warning For No. 1 Pick AJ Dybantsa

The Utah Jazz selected Kansas guard Darryn Peterson as the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Peterson, who had been trying to be the No. 1 pick during the draft process, felt that is something that would fuel him the rest of his NBA career.

In an interview with 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, Peterson said he would carry the fact that he did not go No. 1 in this year’s draft, hoping he would take it out of Dybantsa and the rest of the league.

“I’ll have a chip on my shoulder my whole career,” Peterson said. “I’ll take it out not just on that guy but on everybody.”

Darryn Peterson Has Great Desire To Go No.1 In The Draft

Peterson only worked out for the Washington Wizards before the NBA Draft, yet the team still picked Dybantsa as the top selection of the draft. By this, Peterson’s camp made it clear that he wanted to go top overall in the draft.

Jazz then snagged him with the No. 2 pick, despite his obvious snub on the team during the draft process.

Now, he is set to join a Utah squad stacked with promising guards such as Keyonte George and Ace Bailey on top of franchise star Lauri Markkanen and veteran Jaren Jackson Jr.

Peterson is expected to bring his fiery play style to the Jazz, which has not made the playoffs since 2022 and only won 22 games in the past season.

In his lone freshman season at Kansas, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He posted shooting splits of 43.8% from the field, 38.2% from three-point range, and 82.6% from the free-throw line.

Going No. 2 Is Now On The Mind Of Darryn Peterson For The Rest Of his Career

When Darryn Peterson was facing the media following the draft, he was upset about going second in the draft, saying that he would bring up the thought for the rest of his career.

“I can’t go back in time and change everything now. Obviously, I wanted to be the No. 1 pick, but I went No. 2. Now, I’m preparing to go to work. There’s always a chip on my shoulder. Now, it will always be in my mind for my whole career,” he said.

Peterson has long been compared to Kobe Bryant for his scoring chops and mentality, which was evident during the draft.

The Jazz has been building a contender through the draft over the past four years, and by drafting Peterson, they could complete their roster to finally compete in the Western Conference.

It would also allow Peterson to lead the Jazz to the playoffs for the first time in almost half a decade next season.

For now, Peterson is expected to play in the Summer League to gauge NBA competition.