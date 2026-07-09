Utah Jazz Announce Signing of $22 Million Double-Double Machine

The Utah Jazz are bringing back veteran center Jusuf Nurkić, keeping one of their most productive frontcourt pieces in place after he delivered a double-double season in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz announced Nurkić’s re-signing on July 9, officially confirming the return of the 6-foot-11 big man. The team did not disclose contract terms in its release, but Spotrac lists the deal as a two-year, $22 million contract with $22 million guaranteed.

That matters for Utah because Nurkić was not just a placeholder center. He gave head coach Will Hardy size, rebounding and passing from the middle of the floor, three things that can help stabilize a young roster still trying to sort out its long-term core.

Nurkić averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 41 games with the Jazz, according to Basketball Reference.

For a team that has spent the past few seasons balancing development, asset collection and lineup experimentation, re-signing Nurkić is a practical move. It gives Utah a proven center who can help the Jazz function offensively without forcing every frontcourt minute onto younger players.

Jusuf Nurkić Gives Jazz a Veteran Center With Real Offensive Utility

Nurkić’s value to the Jazz goes beyond the “double-double machine” label, even though the production fits.

At his best, Nurkić is a high-volume rebounder who can screen, pass and keep the ball moving from the elbows. That skill set is especially useful for a Jazz roster built around guards and wings who need space, structure and quick decisions around them.

His 4.8 assists per game with Utah stand out because they show how Hardy was able to use him as more than a traditional paint-bound big. Nurkić can serve as a hub in dribble handoffs, hit cutters and keep possessions from stalling when the first action breaks down.

That does not make him a franchise centerpiece, and Utah is not paying him like one. But it does make him a functional veteran who can make lineups easier to organize.

For young guards, that matters. A center who screens well, rebounds misses and can pass out of short-roll situations can make the game cleaner for developing ball-handlers. For Lauri Markkanen and Utah’s other frontcourt scorers, Nurkić’s physical presence also helps keep them from absorbing every tough matchup inside.

The Jazz Avoid a Long Commitment While Keeping Frontcourt Stability

The reported two-year, $22 million structure is also notable because it gives Utah a middle ground.

The Jazz did not have to hand Nurkić a massive long-term contract to keep him. At $11 million annually, the deal is significant enough to reflect a real role but not so large that it should define Utah’s roster construction. Spotrac lists the contract as fully guaranteed and signed using Bird rights.

That is a sensible lane for where the Jazz are as a franchise.

Utah still needs flexibility. The Jazz have young players to evaluate, future roster decisions to make and a Western Conference that remains difficult to climb. Nurkić helps them stay competitive and organized without closing off future moves.

He also gives Utah insurance at a position where continuity can be hard to find. Big men who rebound at a high level and can pass are not always easy to replace cheaply, especially when a coaching staff has already found a way to use them.

Nurkić’s Return Says Something About Utah’s Next Step

The Jazz’s Nurkić decision should not be read as a win-now declaration by itself. It is more of a roster-stabilizing move, one that keeps the floor from dropping while Utah continues shaping its next competitive team.

Nurkić is 31, experienced and established. He has been through playoff races, trades and changing roles. For a younger roster, that kind of presence has value, especially at center, where defensive communication and physicality can set the tone for a lineup.

There are still questions. Utah will need to manage Nurkić’s mobility defensively against quicker lineups, and his fit will depend on how the Jazz build around him. If the Jazz lean into spacing and pace, Hardy will have to balance Nurkić’s strengths as a passer and rebounder with the need to keep the floor open.

But the signing gives Utah a clear answer in the middle for now.

Nurkić was productive, comfortable enough in Hardy’s system to generate offense and valuable enough on the glass to justify another look. The Jazz did not need to overcomplicate it.

They found a veteran big who fit. Now they are keeping him.