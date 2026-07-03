Utah Jazz Get Strong Update on Lauri Markkanen in Finland Win

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen gave fans a useful offseason reminder on July 3: he is healthy, active and still comfortable carrying an offense.

Markkanen scored 23 points in Finland’s 85-77 win over Hungary in World Cup qualifying, leading his national team in scoring while playing 29 minutes. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, made 7 of his 8 free throws and added four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block, according to FIBA’s official box score.

For the Jazz, the bigger takeaway is not the opponent or the qualifying table. It is that Markkanen is getting real competitive reps as a No. 1 option during an important stretch of Utah’s rebuild.

The Jazz signed Markkanen to a multi-year extension in August 2024, with the team announcing it had renegotiated his contract and extended him after his rise into an All-Star-level forward in Utah. NBA.com described the deal as securing “a key element” in the Jazz’s rebuilding plans.

That is why even a summer international box score matters to Jazz fans. Markkanen is not a side story in Utah. He is the franchise’s best player, its most proven scorer and the veteran whose prime years overlap with a roster still trying to grow up around him.

Markkanen’s Role With Finland Mirrors What Jazz Need From Him

Markkanen’s night against Hungary was not just about volume. It was the kind of controlled, efficient game Utah wants from him when the roster around him is young or uneven.

He did not need to force 25 shots. He got to the line, scored inside the arc, spaced the floor and gave Finland a reliable option when the game tightened. Finland also got 20 points from Edon Maxhuni and 11 from Elias Valtonen, which allowed Markkanen to lead without turning the game into a solo act.

That distinction matters for the Jazz.

Markkanen is at his best when he is being used as more than a stationary shooter. Utah has benefited most when he is moving without the ball, attacking mismatches, running the floor and punishing defenses that overreact to him. Finland asks him to be the face of the offense, but not in a way that strips away what makes him dangerous.

In that sense, these games are more useful than a private workout video or a summer training clip. Markkanen is seeing live defensive coverage. He is playing through contact. He is getting late-game possessions. He is also doing it with national-team stakes attached, which creates a different level of pressure than offseason runs.

For a Jazz team that needs him ready to anchor another NBA season, that is a positive update.

Jazz Still Need Clarity Around Markkanen’s Timeline

The complicated part for Utah is not whether Markkanen can play. The complicated part is where the Jazz are on the timeline around him.

Markkanen is already in his prime. Utah’s roster, meanwhile, has been built heavily around youth, draft assets and development. That creates an obvious tension: the Jazz need to keep developing young talent, but they also have a high-level forward whose best years are happening now.

That makes Markkanen’s offseason form worth monitoring closely.

If Utah plans to become more competitive soon, Markkanen’s ability to stay sharp as a lead option is central to that jump. If the Jazz remain patient, his professionalism and production become even more important because he gives the team a stable offensive foundation while younger players grow into larger roles.

Either way, the Finland performance is a reminder of what Utah already has.

Markkanen is not a theoretical centerpiece. He is a 7-foot forward who can score efficiently, shoot from deep, play in movement-heavy actions and carry a national team in meaningful games. The Jazz still have roster questions to answer, but Markkanen’s role is not one of them.

France Game Gives Jazz Fans Another Markkanen Checkpoint

The next part of Markkanen’s summer is more interesting for Utah fans.

Finland is scheduled to face France on July 6, a tougher matchup and a better measuring stick than Hungary.

That France game should give Jazz fans another look at Markkanen against a more physical and talented opponent.

Markkanen looked healthy. He played a meaningful workload. He led his team in scoring. He helped close out a win.

For Jazz fans waiting for the next stage of the rebuild to take shape, that is the part of Finland’s victory that matters most.