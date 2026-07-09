Utah Jazz to Sign Former Lottery Pick Center to 2-Year Contract

The Utah Jazz had a fruitful offseason with the addition of Darryn Peterson from the NBA draft. Peterson represents the next era of Jazz basketball, though they also parted ways with Walker Kessler.

Kessler was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via sign-and-trade, with the Jazz acquiring two future first-round picks and two future first-round pick swaps, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

It was a huge haul for Kessler, but the Jazz also had a hole at center. However, Danny Ainge and his front office staff quickly went to work by bringing back Jusuf Nurkic on a two-year deal.

The Jazz also agreed to a two-year contract with Jaxson Hayes and added a former lottery pick big man.

Utah Jazz to Sign Former No. 6 Pick

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz are getting Mo Bamba back after waiving him back in March. The Jazz reportedly agreed on a two-year contract with the former lottery pick big man, though details of the deal aren’t available at the moment.

“Free agent center Mo Bamba has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN,” Charania tweeted.

Bamba signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz in early March. He appeared in two games, averaging 5.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 block.

Before joining Utah, the former No. 6 pick signed with the Toronto Raptors at the start of last season. He played just two games before getting released on January 6.

Bamba’s career hasn’t lived up to his high selection in the 2018 NBA draft, but he had shown flashes of potential, especially in his fourth season with the Orlando Magic. He averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks as a full-time starter.

However, the Magic traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers midway through the 2022-23 season. He then bounced around and suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA World Reacts to Mo Bamba Deal

Here are some of the reactions to Mo Bamba joining the Utah Jazz on X, formerly known as Twitter.

@CuffsTheLegend: “Let’s go Mo! Still only 28 years old with a lot of untapped potential! Revenge Tour! @TheRealMoBamba”

@KevinOConnor: “It’s a beautiful day for us Bambalievers.”

@davidjsmith1232: “Well, there is the Jazz’s third center. Mo Bamba. I imagine the second year is a team option, and who knows…the first year may not be a full guarantee. Interested to see the details.”

@LJ_Reny: “I’m actually stoked about this.”

@AJ3Jazz: “I still like Mo! Not a bad use of the 15th roster spot. Gives a little rim protection and spacing which is a unique skillset.”

@jdt_91: “Jazz continue to crush it with their off-season. Love this signing.”

Shams Charania also reported that the deal between Bamba and the Jazz was negotiated by his agents Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Greer Love of Lenox Partners.