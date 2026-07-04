BREAKING: Utah Jazz Sign 8-Year NBA Player

Josh Okogie is coming off his eighth season in the NBA.

He finished the year with averages of 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range in 78 games for the Houston Rockets.

Utah Jazz Sign 8-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Okogie is now signing with the Utah Jazz.

Charania wrote: “Free agent F/G Josh Okogie has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Okogie — a wing defender who shot 38.5% from 3 last season in Houston — considered several suitors before the Jazz received the commitment tonight from Okogie and his agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports Group.”

Okogie was the 20th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech.

He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets.

His career averages are 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 31.2% from three-point range in 494 games.

Social Media Reacts To Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Yossi Gozlan: “The Jazz will use another significant portion of their mid-level exception to sign Josh Okogie. They’re now hard capped to the first apron but still well below the luxury tax line. Plenty of flexibility to take on additional salaries with their remaining exceptions.”

Brett Siegel: “As reported earlier this week, the Jazz were looking for an experienced perimeter player and wing. Tonight, they add Josh Okogie on a two-year deal at good value. Look out for Utah making the playoffs in the West.”

@ArtTakesNote: “The Josh Okogie and Jaxson Hayes signings will take up the majority of the MLE the Jazz had available. One roster spot left. All eyes now shift to the Walker Kessler S&T. Either Utah expands it into something bigger or we will receive a 15M TPE.”

Looking At The Jazz

The Jazz are coming off a season where they were the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2022 season when they still had Donovan Mitchell on their roster.