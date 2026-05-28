Jazz Receive Promising Walker Kessler Extension Update: Report

The Utah Jazz have been navigating a somewhat rocky path as they negotiate a new contract for restricted free-agent center Walker Kessler.

Despite having two high-caliber frontcourt players in Lauri Markkanen and trading for Jaren Jackson Jr. in February, Walker Kessler is seen as Utah’s true center.

Labeled as one of the top rebounding bigs in the NBA, the Jazz also see him as that. Utah is expected to retain Walker Kessler this offseason in a deal that ranges from $25 million to $30 million per year, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reports.

“I don’t see an obvious fit in free agency for someone to try to get him,” an East scout told ESPN. “They’re going to be in an interesting spot next season, and I’m excited to see how they navigate all of it.”

Walker Kessler’s Rocky Contract Negotiations With the Utah Jazz

Despite contract extension talks with the Utah Jazz last offseason, Walker Kessler and the franchise were unable to reach an agreement.

“But that being said, I’m definitely a little frustrated with how,” Kessler said last September, according to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. “… if I don’t (receive an extension).”

Reports said the Utah Jazz never finalized a deal with Kessler because the franchise wanted to maintain salary cap flexibility for this summer.

President of basketball operations Austin Ainge noted that both sides are open to keeping Kessler with the Utah Jazz long term. A deal was offered last summer; however, the two sides weren’t close to an agreement.

In 2025-26, Kessler earned $4.87 million after the Jazz picked up the center’s club option. Fast forward to now, he enters restricted free agency.

Walker Kessler’s Inability to Stay Healthy

The Utah Jazz selected Walker Kessler 22nd overall in 2022, and he has dealt with a string of injuries over the past two seasons.

In 2024-25, Kessler dealt with foot and hip injuries in the first half of the regular season. This would be capped off by a concussion that happened in January. These setbacks resulted in him missing 24 games.

The injuries didn’t stop Kessler from having the best season of his career. Through 58 games, the 7-foot-2 center averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

2025-26 was a year to forget for Walker Kessler. Five games into the season, the double-double machine underwent surgery to repair a torn posterior labrum in his left shoulder. The setback was first discovered during his time at Auburn, worsened over time, and resulted in him missing 77 games last season.

Kessler’s list of setbacks is definitely a concern for Utah as it works through a new contract with the 24-year-old. A new deal is expected this summer despite the previous issues.

The Jazz Hold the No. 2 Selection in the 2026 NBA Draft

While already having a large amount of talent on the roster, including players like Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ace Bailey, the Jazz hold the No. 2 overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

AJ Dybantsa is the heavy favorite to be selected with the No. 1 pick by the Washington Wizards. If this happens, it leaves the Jazz with the opportunity of players like Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, or Caleb Wilson.