Jazz Hit With Uncertain Decision Heading Into 2026 NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. With multiple top prospects to choose from, the consensus around the league is that the top three picks will go BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, and Duke forward Cam Boozer in an uncertain order.

With the second pick, the Jazz will have options. However, Utah is “genuinely torn” between the top three prospects, says The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

“The Jazz have had Dybantsa and Boozer for private workouts, according to league sources. Peterson canceled his workout this week amid reports that he believes he will be the No. 1 pick, and he hopes the Wizards select him,” the insider wrote.

Peterson’s actions have left the Jazz in an uncertain situation.

Jazz ‘Won’t Hesitate’ to Select Darryn Peterson Despite Canceled Workout

A popular suggestion has the Washington Wizards selecting AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 pick. This leaves Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer on the board.

Although Peterson has expressed his interest in being selected by the Wizards at No. 1, the Jazz “won’t hesitate to select Peterson if they determine the former Kansas star guard is the best player on the board when they pick,” Tony Jones added in his report.

This isn’t an unfamiliar scenario for Utah, as Ace Bailey’s team attempted to secure his selection by the Washington Wizards in 2025. Ultimately, the Jazz ended up taking Bailey with the No. 5 pick.

All signs are pointing towards Peterson not wanting to go to Utah. However, there’s still a chance that the Jazz will pick him.

Utah’s Interest in AJ Dybantsa

Leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, it’s known that the Jazz are extremely interested in AJ Dybantsa.

Dybantsa, 19, played at BYU, which is located 45 miles south of where the Jazz play in Salt Lake City.

For his senior year of high school, the draft prospect transferred to Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah. After committing to BYU for college, his family moved with him to the state.

“He’s been in Utah now for two years. His family is now with him in Utah, and they’ve grown to like the state and were hoping to stay,” said Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports.

Not just this, but Dybantsa has completed private workouts with two teams: the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz.

Jazz Has Family Ties With Cam Boozer

Among the options for the Utah Jazz, the franchise already has family links to Cam Boozer.

Boozer’s father and two-time All-Star, Carlos, works for the Jazz in a scouting role. The retired NBA forward also played for the franchise for six seasons from 2004 to 2010.

Jazz Interested in Trading Up to No. 1 Pick

Because of the Jazz’s uncertainty with what they want to do with the second pick, there are still options.

Utah has reached out to the Washington Wizards, who hold the No. 1 pick, about possibly trading up to the top spot, Marc J. Spears of Andscape reported.

If a deal like this gets done, it would disregard the issues the Jazz currently have. They will have the option for one of Dybantsa, Peterson, or Boozer.