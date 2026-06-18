NBA Draft Rumors: Washington Wizards Look To Add One More Lottery Pick

The Washington Wizards already hold the most valuable pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as they have the distinction of picking first in a draft class many believed was one of the best in recent years.

But, they are looking to add more by collecting one more lottery pick in the draft, according to NBA insider Kevin O’Connor. O’Connor said the Wizards are eyeing a trade for a lottery pick, particularly the No. 12 selection owned by the OKC Thunder.

“The Wizards want another lottery pick. They’re trying to trade into the late lottery… if they get No. 12 from OKC,” O’Connor said.

Wizards May Stack Up Young Talent In This Year’s Draft

Aiming for another lottery pick meant the Wizards could be looking to stack up on young talent to build their present and future from. With the great expectations on this year’s draft class, there is no better time for them to do than now, when they also have the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Right now, they are projected to select AJ Dybantsa, a versatile forward from BYU, who has been touted as someone with superstar potential.

In most mock drafts, the No. 12 pick has been predicted to be Yaxel Lendebog, a power forward from Michigan, who many believe can contribute immediately to a contender.

The Wizards are seen as one of the darhorses in the Eastern Conference as they are seen to parade a crew led by Trae Young, Anthony Davis, the top pick of the 2026 draft, and other budding stars such as Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr.

The Wizards have only won 17 games last season.

Wizards Still Torn Between Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson

While the Wizards could be looking to add another selection in the draft, they have yet to make up their minds on who they would pick in the top spot. The No. 1 pick is now a toss up between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, according to many draft pundits.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Wizards are expected to hold their cards tight until draft night on Tuesday, June 23.

“With the No. 1 pick, Washington holds all the cards. Rival teams expect the Wizards to hold those cards close, perhaps up until they are on the clock as they try to draw out a possible godfather offer,” Windhorst wrote.

He added that the team could be looking at a culture-setter in their selection.

“Washington has been focused on the character of players it brings in while building its roster, a trait franchise leaders Michael Winger and Will Dawkins brought with them from the culture-obsessed Oklahoma City Thunder,” Windhorst wrote.

“The Wizards are also already known for playing strategy games when it comes to high draft picks in recent years, whether it’s offering draft promises in return for players shutting down workouts or putting out smokescreens.”

Peterson has made it known that he wanted to go No. 1 and be drafted by the Wizards. Peterson has not met with any other teams on the draft board except Washington.

Meanwhile, Dybantsa remained the favorite to go No. 1, as he is seen to fill the biggest need of the Wizards in the wing position.