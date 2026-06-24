Wizards Believe AJ Dybantsa Is The Best NBA Prospect Since Victor Wembanyama

The Washington Wizards may have been the biggest winners of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday after snagging AJ Dybantsa as the No. 1 pick.

For many, Dybantsa was the true best player in the draft, despite talks about Darryn Peterson’s floor.

Among those who believe Dybantsa is a generational talent is the Wizards front office, according to The Athletic’s David Aldridge.

In Aldridge’s Wednesday report, he wrote that the Wizards felt Dybantsa is the best NBA prospect in three years. In other words, Dybantsa is the best player that came through the draft since Victor Wembanyama.

“The Wizards have kept things buttoned up pretty well since winning the lottery,” Aldridge wrote. “But those of us who’ve, you know, actually been around and covered this team the last few years have repeatedly said Dybantsa was the prospect they talked about, quietly, the guy they believed could become the best of everyone available over the last three years.”

AJ Dybantsa In Position For Similar Career Trajectory As Wemby



Wembanyama has been regarded as the best NBA draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003. Now, he has led the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA Finals, but lost in five games against the reigning champions, the New York Knicks.

That similar trajectory is expected to happen for Dybantsa at some point in his career, as many believe he has a superstar ceiling.

Dybantsa is also set to have a promising team in just his first season in the NBA. He will be teammates with Trae Young and Anthony Davis, two players who have proven themselves at least once in the playoffs.

The team also boasts a strong young core led by Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, and Kyshawn George.

They are expected to be a threat in the Eastern Conference. Dybantsa is immediately thrown into a position where much is expected from him.

Washington Wizards Front Office Reveals Thought Process In NBA Draft

In Aldridge’s report, Wizards general manager Will Dawkins explained what the team’s thought process was during the NBA Draft.

“I think, for us, it was about making sure we picked the right player that would fit with our group and have an opportunity to push us forward,” he said. “And at the end of the day, it became pretty clear that he was that guy, just because of his versatility.”

“We’re looking for guys who can continue to make decisions, with the ball, without the ball, but also be dual impact players at both ends. He’s a superior athlete. By our measures, he’s the best athlete we’ve tested since Michael and I have been here.”

The Wizards only won 17 games in the 2025-2026 NBA season, but moves such as the trades to get Trae Young and Anthony Davis proved that a bright future is coming. Add AJ Dybantsa to the mix, and the Wizards could be one of the most exciting teams in the East next season.

However, the offseason is not yet over for them, as they hope to lock up Davis with a long-term contract and add more pieces to their supporting cast.