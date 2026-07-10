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AJ Dybantsa Delivers Blunt Message To Washington Wizards Stars After Summer League Debut

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: AJ Dybantsa #4 of the Washington Wizardswalks on the court during a break in the first half of a 2026 NBA Summer League game against the Utah Jazz at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

AJ Dybantsa made his debut with the Washington Wizards on Thursday night in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in front of a packed crowd, which included his star teammates Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

Dybantsa was impressive in his first game in an NBA court, putting up a game-high 27 points, tying a Las Vegas Summer League record for the most points by a No. 1 overall pick in his debut. 

Dybantsa shot 7-for-18 from the field, along with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in 26 minutes.

AJ Dybantsa Gives Statement For Washington Wizards Stars Trae Young And Anthony Davis

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 12: Trae Young #3 listens to Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on April 12, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

With his performance, Dybantsa delivered a firm message to Young and Davis, who are expected to be the leaders of the Wizards’ squad next season. 

“A little bit of everything,” Dybantsa said when asked what he showed Young and Davis in the game. “I try to defend a little bit, get a couple blocks, get a couple of steals, rebound the ball well and obviously just showing my scoring ability and I can space the floor and give them guys an extra ball handler, an extra scorer if they get tired.”

Dybantsa, Young, and Davis are seen to be the team’s newest big three in the upcoming NBA season. 

At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa provides elite two-way prowess outside Young and Davis as the Wizards are expected to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. 

Dybantsa capped his performance with a 92-88 win over the Utah Jazz, which featured the No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson, who struggled against Dybantsa in their first matchup in the NBA court. 

In the game, Dybantsa showed he is a capable on-ball creator, especially against the Jazz’s sophomore defenders, who struggled to keep in step with him. Because of that, Dybantsa got to the rim and made some highlight dunks to open his NBA career.

He also drew calls throughout the game, finishing with eight free throws, seven of which he made. 

Dybantsa Speaks About His First Game In The NBA Summer League

2026 NBA Draft - Round One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver shakes hands with AJ Dybantsa after he is drafted first overall by the Washington Wizards during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Unlike other rookies in his class, AJ Dybantsa only played his first Summer League game in Las Vegas. 

He posted a short statement on his X account after the game, reposting his slam dunk against the Jazz. 

“All that waiting taught me how to stay ready,” he wrote. 

In his interview with SportsCenter after the game, Dybantsa regretted missing one free throw in the game, which prevented him from setting a new Summer League scoring record.

“It was alright. I missed a free throw so I could have had the record but it’s just good to play basketball,” he said. 

He added that he is not counting his Summer League debut as his NBA debut. He will wait for his “Welcome to the NBA” moment in the regular season. 

“[It] has to come in a regular season game. I’m not counting it in the Summer League,” he said. 

Dybantsa’s next Summer League game will be against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, July 12, 2026. The game tips off at 8:00 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast on Prime Video.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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AJ Dybantsa Delivers Blunt Message To Washington Wizards Stars After Summer League Debut

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