Wizards’ No. 1 Pick Favorite AJ Dybantsa Sets Lofty Playoff Goals in Rookie Season

Incoming No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa is expected to have an immediate impact for his NBA team in just his first season in the league. Dybantsa, who many believe has superstar potential, has already set lofty goals for himself for his rookie year.

According to Dybantsa, he looks to bring his team to the playoffs in just his rookie season. Dybantsa believed the Washington Wizards, which is seen to pick him as the top selection in the 2026 Draft, and the Utah Jazz, which holds the No. 2 pick, have the tools to let him do his thing in the postseason.

“So, whatever team I go to, they weren’t in the playoffs last year,” Dybantsa said in the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, referring to the Wizards and the Jazz. “So, my number one goal is to not only make the playoffs, go far in the playoffs.”

“Like, I think both teams, Utah and Washington, they have a deep enough roster that if they add me that we can automatically be a playoff team.”

Dybantsa added that he has also set his eyes on the Rookie of the Year award.

“And then rookie of the year, obviously,” he said.

AJ Dybantsa Expected To Go No. 1 With The Washington Wizards

Dybantsa is predicted to go No. 1 for the Wizards in Tuesday’s draft, but there had been reports about them gaining interest in Darryn Peterson, who did not meet with any other team except the Wizards.

If he is picked by the Wizards, Dybantsa would join a team led by a mixture of young promising players and proven veterans, such as Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Dybantsa would be the face of the team’s young core, currently led by Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly.

Dybantsa, a wing, has shown two-way chops in his position, which would immediately put him as a starter for the Wizards.

Across 35 games in college, he averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 51.0% from the field and 77.4% from the free-throw line.

AJ Dybantsa Promises Playoff Run For The Wizards In First Season

AJ Dybantsa has so much confidence in himself that he already promised the Washington Wizards of playing in the playoffs in his rookie season.

“If I go to [Washington] DC, I’ll make the playoffs… I’m going to make sure I make it,” Dybantsa said in his conversation with New Orleans Pelicans’ Jeremiah Fears.

The last time the Washington Wizards made the NBA playoffs was in 2021 as the eighth seed. The team was then led by Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, who steered the team from the play-in tournament to the playoffs. They lost to the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in five games.

The Wizards made moves over the past few months to improve their roster, adding Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

The Wizards only won 17 games last season.

Even without Dybantsa’s declaration, the Wizards are expected to return to the playoffs, especially with such a promising roster.