Will AJ Dybantsa Make Wizards Debut vs. Raptors After Anthony Davis’ Monster Start?

The Washington Wizards will have to wait a little longer to see the player they hope will lead their next generation.

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, has been ruled out of Friday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors as he continues recovering from a sprained left ankle.

Wizards coach Brian Keefe confirmed Thursday that Dybantsa will miss his second consecutive game to open the regular season. The 19-year-old forward remains day-to-day, leaving his highly anticipated NBA debut without a firm timetable.

The latest setback comes after Washington opened its season with an encouraging 128-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Although the Wizards have reason to feel optimistic about their revamped roster, their prized rookie has yet to join the celebration on the court.

AJ Dybantsa’s NBA Debut Delayed Again

Dybantsa suffered the injury during Washington’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 16.

The former BYU standout landed awkwardly after attempting a midrange jumper in the second quarter and immediately showed discomfort. He was helped off the court and did not return.

Before exiting, Dybantsa had scored 12 points in 15 minutes, continuing a promising preseason in which he showed flashes of the offensive versatility that made him the top selection in June’s draft.

He averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals across four exhibition games while shooting 43.9% from the field.

Dybantsa participated in shooting drills earlier this week, offering some encouragement that his recovery was progressing.

Keefe initially described the injury as day-to-day and indicated that the Wizards were optimistic about a relatively short absence.

However, Thursday’s update confirmed Washington isn’t prepared to rush its most valuable young prospect back into action.

The decision reflects the delicate balance facing the Wizards. They want Dybantsa gaining experience alongside their established veterans, but risking a setback this early in his rookie season would accomplish little.

When Could AJ Dybantsa Make His Wizards Debut?

Washington’s next opportunity comes Saturday, Oct. 24, when the Wizards visit the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Whether Dybantsa will be cleared for that game remains uncertain, particularly with Washington playing on consecutive nights.

If the rookie is unable to return against Chicago, the Wizards will travel to Charlotte on Monday, Oct. 26, before returning home to face the Hornets on Oct. 30.

Meanwhile, Washington has already offered a glimpse of what its veteran-led lineup can accomplish.

Anthony Davis delivered a dominant Wizards debut Wednesday, finishing with 34 points and 12 rebounds in the victory over Milwaukee.

His performance underscored the potential of a roster featuring Davis, Trae Young and a young core that includes Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson.

Dybantsa is expected to become a central figure in that group.

After leading Division I basketball with 25.5 points per game during his lone season at BYU, the 6-foot-9 forward arrived in Washington carrying considerable expectations.

Those expectations haven’t changed because of an early ankle injury.

For now, the Wizards are exercising patience with a player they believe will shape the franchise’s future.

And while Washington has started winning without him, the anticipation surrounding Dybantsa’s first NBA appearance continues to grow.