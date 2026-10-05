Alex Sarr Injury News Brings Optimism To Wizards Ahead of New Season

Washington Wizards received major good news about their young big man Alex Sarr ahead of the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, Sarr is nearing a return to full-contact basketball activities as he recovers from mid-June surgery on a fractured right foot. The 21-year-old big man sustained the injury during a contact play during an offseason workout.

Alex Sarr’s Recovery Timeline For The Wizards’ New Season

Sarr is expected to ramp up to full-contact work immediately in the preseason buildup.

“The Wizards’ plan for Alex Sarr, who had surgery in mid-June to repair a fractured foot, has been for Sarr to hold off on contact drills during the first week of camp. It looks like Sarr will begin participating in full contact work very soon, perhaps as early as Monday,” Robbins reported on X.

According to reports, Wizards management remains optimistic that he will be fully recovered and in the starting lineup for Washington’s regular-season opener on October 21, though his availability for upcoming preseason games remains up in the air.

Sarr was additionally limited as a partial participant during the first week of the Wizards’ training camp.

Sarr’s return would fortify the Wizards’ promising front court. The Wizards added veteran frontcourt presence, including Anthony Davis and Deandre Ayton, over the summer.

Entering his third NBA season, Sarr aims to build on averages of 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game from his injury-shortened 2025-2026 campaign.

Sarr was limited to just 48 games due to a series of injuries, including a right hamstring strain that sidelined him for roughly two weeks and a capsulitis in his left big toe, which caused him to miss the final nine games of the regular season when the team officially shut him down in April.

Alex Sarr Gives Personal Update On His Injury Recovery

Alex Sarr shared a personal update on his injury recovery during the Wizards’ media day.

There, Sarr said he is slowly ramping up intensity in his drills to be able to play in the Wizards’ opening night.

“I’ll be in every drill for training camp that’s not live, so all the five-on-zero and all the against-coaches stuff,” Sarr said. “Then I’ll start doing live probably the week after. But just being able to be around the guys when we’re running the plays, that’s just going to be big for me.”

Sarr also expressed excitement about playing with new teammates, especially Anthony Davis, who raises the team’s ceiling next season.

“I’d say just having more pace. I think having more experienced players is going to help us play maybe a slower type of basketball sometimes in the half court, but also play to our strengths because we’re still a young team that’s very athletic. So this is going to be a good mix of both,” he said. “Obviously, defensively, me, AD and all the guys we have are able to make stops and make stuff happen on that end. So that’s where it’s all going to start.”

The Wizards will officially open their 2026-2027 NBA regular season at home on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, against the new-look Milwaukee Bucks.