Washington Wizards Announce Trade For Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Washington Wizards officially added another former No. 1 overall pick to their frontcourt.

Washington announced Tuesday that it acquired center Deandre Ayton from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks, turning a reported offseason deal into a completed trade. NBA.com listed the second-rounders as 2031 and 2032 picks and noted that the deal became official on July 7.

Ayton gives Washington a proven NBA starting center on a frontcourt-heavy roster that already includes Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr and 2026 No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa. That creates rotation questions, but it also gives the Wizards something rebuilding teams often lack: dependable size, finishing and rebounding from a player still in his prime.

Ayton, 27, has played 470 career games, including 463 starts, across stops with the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers. The Wizards’ release credited him with career averages of 15.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 block while shooting 59.9% from the field.

That field-goal mark is not just efficient. According to the Wizards, it currently ranks eighth in NBA history.

Deandre Ayton Gives Wizards a Proven Center at a Modest Cost

Ayton’s Lakers season did not match the peak version he showed earlier in his career, but it was still useful production. He averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 block in 72 games with Los Angeles, all starts, while shooting a career-best 67.1% from the field.

That is the key basketball case for Washington. Ayton does not need touches to justify minutes, and he gives the Wizards a vertical finisher who can play in more traditional center lineups while Davis, Sarr and Dybantsa move around him.

The price also matters. Washington gave up Hardy, who averaged 12.6 points in 23 games after being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks on February 5, 2026, plus two future second-round picks. That is a real cost, but not the kind of cost that changes the direction of a franchise.

For a Wizards team trying to build a more serious roster without draining its premium assets, Ayton is a sensible bet. He has flaws, and his fourth NBA team in eight seasons reflects that his career has not followed a straight star path. But centers with his résumé, size and efficiency usually do not become available for a reserve guard and second-round compensation.

Wizards’ Frontcourt Suddenly Has Multiple No. 1 Picks

The most interesting part of the move is not just Ayton’s past. It is Washington’s frontcourt present.

Ayton joins a Wizards big man group featuring Davis, Sarr and Dybantsa. That gives Washington unusual size and pedigree, with Ayton and Dybantsa both former No. 1 overall picks and Sarr entering the league as the No. 2 pick in 2024.

That does not automatically make the fit clean.

Ayton is at his best near the rim, as a screen-and-dive center, offensive rebounder and play finisher. Davis can play center or power forward, but his value has long been tied to defensive versatility. Sarr still needs developmental runway, and Dybantsa will be a major priority as Washington builds its next core.

The Wizards will have to decide whether Ayton is a starter, a high-minute reserve, or a matchup piece whose role changes based on opponent and lineup. The answer may depend on how much shooting and ball-handling Washington can put around its bigs.

Still, that is a better problem than lacking NBA-ready size. Ayton raises the team’s regular-season floor and gives Washington another veteran body to absorb center minutes without forcing younger players into roles before they are ready.

Jaden Hardy Heads to Lakers After Short Wizards Stay

Hardy’s stay in Washington ended quickly.

The Wizards acquired the guard from Dallas on February 5, 2026, and he appeared in 23 games for the team. His 12.6 points per game gave Washington some bench scoring, but the Wizards chose frontcourt size and future lineup flexibility over keeping him in a crowded guard mix.

For the Lakers, Hardy also makes sense. Silver Screen and Roll’s Bryan Toporek noted that Los Angeles swapped Ayton’s $8.1 million salary for Hardy’s $6 million salary, creating a bit of additional cap room during a busy offseason. Los Angeles also added two future second-round picks in the deal.

That Lakers-side logic is part of why Washington could strike. Los Angeles had already moved toward a different frontcourt plan, while the Wizards had room to take a swing on Ayton.