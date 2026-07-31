Washington Wizards Announce Unfortunate Injury News About 25-Year-Old Forward

The Washington Wizards could be without incoming second-year forward Jamir Watkins next season.

In an official press release, the Wizards announced that Watkins underwent successful surgery on his left knee. He was diagnosed with a torn ACL, suffering the injury at the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

“Watkins underwent a successful reconstruction to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, which was sustained during Summer League. The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York. Updates will be provided as appropriate,” the team announced.

Watkins is coming off a solid rookie season as a second-round pick. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals on 44.6% shooting in 50 games. He could miss the entire 2026-27 season since the typical recovery for a torn ACL is from 10 to 12 months.

Jamir Watkins Sends Message After Surgery

In a post on his Instagram stories, Jamir Watkins shared a quote following his successful surgery. Watkins appears to be questioning what happened to him, but he’s determined to get back stronger than before.

“Faith is trusting God even when you don’t understand His plan,” the quote read.

Watkins was born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey. He went to VCU from 2020 to 2023 and finished his collegiate career at Florida State.

After two years with the Seminoles, Watkins was drafted 43rd overall by the Utah Jazz in 2025. The Washington Wizards acquired him via trade that same night. He received plenty of playing time late last season during the team’s “tanking” run and earned a standard contract.

According to Rory Maher of HoopsRumors, the Wizards tendered a $2.39 million qualifying offer to Watkins to make him a restricted free agent. He didn’t sign the offer but re-signed on a two-way contract. Maher wondered if the Wizards had a plan to convert his contract later next season.

Wizards This Offseason

The Washington Wizards didn’t make a lot of changes to their roster this offseason, but they made a massive addition at the 2026 NBA draft. The Wizards selected AJ Dybantsa out of BYU with the first overall pick, joining an already loaded core of young players and veteran stars.

Trae Young signed a four-year, $212.8 million contract. He’s set to form a formidable duo with Anthony Davis, who is available and healthy coming into next season.

In free agency, Khris Middleton is back to serve as a mentor and source of valuable playoff experience. He signed a three-year, $17.1 million contract after a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Wizards also acquired Deandre Ayton from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jaden Hardy. They then traded D’Angelo Russell to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the six-team deal.