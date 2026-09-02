Anthony Davis Delivers Major Warning About The Washington Wizards

Anthony Davis’ addition to the Washington Wizards gives the team a major two-way boost for next season, raising their ceiling with a new-look roster.

In an interview with Monumental Sports Network, Davis delivered a stern warning to the rest of the NBA about the Washington Wizards.

According to Davis, the Wizards have formed a defensive juggernaut in the frontcourt with him and young center Alex Sarr, who is expected to be the team’s starting center next season.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve always been very successful with another big,” Davis said. “And the good thing about Alex is that he can space the floor. And on the defensive end, it’s going to be insane. You know, being able to guard the pick-and-roll, being able to switch on guards and guard them, rim protection. I think he’s second in the league right now.”

How Alex Sarr Pairs Up With Anthony Davis With The Wizards

Sarr averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game for the Wizards during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

For the past two seasons, Sarr was the Wizards’ defensive anchor, manning the paint for most of the season. With Davis, he gets elite defensive help in the interior.

With Sarr, Davis is expected to play the power forward position, his natural position on the floor since coming to the NBA. Davis has played as a center for nearly a decade since moving to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019.

In the 2025-2026 NBA season, Davis averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game over 20 games with the Dallas Mavericks before a hand injury ended his season early.

Davis was traded by the Mavericks to the Wizards in February, but he has not played for them yet.

In the backcourt, the Wizards will be led by former All-Star Trae Young, while the 2026 top overall pick AJ Dybantsa is set to be the team’s starting forward.

Anthony Davis Has High Hopes For The Washington Wizards

Anthony Davis has made it clear that he is looking to win with the Washington Wizards. In his first few months with the team, Davis has already established himself as a loyal, winning player.

“When the trade happened and I got here, I’ve said this place is not what people make it seem,” Davis said via Associated Press. “It’s a testament to the organization, the coaching staff, the players, everybody here. I want to be able to have fun where I am. I want to be able to compete where I am. I want to be able to learn wherever I am — and this organization has that.”

“They know that I want to win. I’m sure that they want to win as well. Nobody wants to lose. … I know we have a lot of young guys, but like I said, I mentioned it about the young guys — how talented they are. Adding Trae and myself kind of can help change that. “But I also understand I’ve been in this league a long time. I’ve been on losing teams, and it’s very hard to be a losing team and then a championship contender.”

The Wizards only won 19 games last season. They last made the NBA playoffs in 2021, when the team was led by Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.

With their new core, the Wizards have a chance to end their long postseason drought and potentially compete for a championship in the stacked Eastern Conference.