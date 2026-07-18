Anthony Davis Reveals Conversations With LeBron James To Join Washington Wizards

Anthony Davis had been having conversations with LeBron James about potentially joining the Washington Wizards. This is amid the race to get LeBron in free agency, considering that the 41-year-old kept his options open for any squad.

In an interview with sports reporter Chase Coburn, Davis said that he had talks with James to recruit him to Washington, confirming that he could join the Wizards.

“Maybe,” Davis said on James potentially joining the Wizards. “We’ve had some conversations.”

Davis has yet to suit up with the Wizards, but has been with the team since February’s trade deadline after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks.

Davis and James established one of the most dominant tandems in NBA history, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Championship in 2020. They played together in Los Angeles from 2019 to 2025, ending with Davis being traded to the Mavericks via the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade.

If LeBron joins the Wizards, he would play alongside All-Star guard Trae Young, No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa, and would reunite him with Davis.

Anthony Davis’ Wizards Not Among The Candidates to Land LeBron James

According to multiple reports, the two have maintained a close friendship despite being on different teams over the past year. Their bond is so tight that the duo even sparked rumors of teaming up again.

However, the Wizards are not among the teams pitted to land LeBron in free agency.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves are the teams leading the LeBron James free agency race.

Davis had been to be a trade candidate for the Warriors to lure LeBron in free agency. However, those rumors were shut down when the Wizards kept Davis close to their chest this offseason.

Anthony Davis Does Not Want To Leave Washington

Despite rumors of Anthony Davis being traded away from the Wizards, the former NBA champion is said to be fond of staying in Washington.

According to Wizards general manager Will Dawkins, Davis wants to stay with the Wizards and play alongside Dybantsa and Young to create a big three with the team.

“We kinda don’t worry too much about that stuff. AD’s in DC, he wants to be in DC, we’re going to keep him there. I think the important thing for us, building on the summer, and making sure we’re ready to go for the year,” Dawkins said on SiriusXM NBA Radio, debunking any trade rumor surrounding Davis.

“He was out here with all our guys. Every single guy on the roster was here for the first game… It will be a fun summer; we’ll have the conversation when we’re allowed to have that conversation. The plan is to be big and to be skilled.”

The Wizards only won 19 games last season, with Young only playing five games and Davis sitting out the rest of the season since being traded.

Davis is expected to complete the Wizards’ contending core as they hope to reach the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Aside from Young and Dybantsa, Davis will be playing alongside the promising Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, and Deandre Ayton.