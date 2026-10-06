Wizards Deliver Bad News For Anthony Davis Future

The Washington Wizards could soon bid goodbye to Anthony Davis, their newest star center, whom they got via trade with the Dallas Mavericks last season.

According to The Athletic’s David Aldridge and Josh Robbins, the Wizards are not keen on offering Davis a four-year, $275 million maximum contract extension. That means Davis’ long-term future in Washington is in peril.

Per Alridge and Robbins’ report, the Wizards will be taking into account Davis’ age, injuries, and the second apron.

“But there’s almost no chance the Wizards will give him that max extension – not with his injury history, not at his age, not with the team in this stage of its development and the punitive first and second aprons looming,” The Athletic reporters wrote.

Davis is 34 years old in March 2027, and a max deal would commit massive salary through his late-30s.

Anthony Davis Contract Talks Conflict Wizards Timeline

Additionally, Washington is currently navigating a developmental timeline centered around young core pieces like No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa and former lottery picks like Alex Sarr, meaning a massive veteran max could severely compromise their future financial flexibility.

Davis, a former NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, is owed $58.5 million for the 2026-2027 season before a $62.8 million player option for 2027-2028.

Earlier this offseason, Davis became eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million maximum extension with the Wizards, but he and the team have decided to delay until after the season.

Nevertheless, The Athletic report indicated that Paul is already gauging outside interest. If the Wizards struggle out of the gate, Davis could very well find himself on the move ahead of the February trade deadline rather than securing a long-term future in D.C.

“Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, is one of the game’s most powerful player representatives, and he has proven skilled at securing the deals his high-profile clients want, in the cities where they want to be,” it reads. “There’s little doubt that Paul already has gamed out other teams’ interest in Davis and will continue to do so as February’s trade deadline approaches.”

Davis was acquired by the Wizards last February in a multi-player blockbuster trade from the Mavericks. He has yet to play a game with Washington.

Anthony Davis Set To Lead Promising Wizards Roster

A healthy Anthony Davis is positioned to anchor the frontcourt alongside elite playmaker Trae Young and No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa.

With both Davis and the front office agreeing to postpone extension talks until he assesses the team’s competitiveness, it is expected for him to stay on the floor and transform Washington into a respectable defensive unit.

The Wizards only won 19 games last season but managed to trade for Young and Davis in the regular season before winning the draft lottery and selecting Dybantsa as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Davis will elevate the Wizards into playoff contention, but early struggles or another injury-plagued run could quickly pivot his tenure into frequent trade rumors ahead of his 2027-2028 player option.

Davis, a 10-time NBA All-Star, played 20 games during last season, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.