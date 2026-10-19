Congratulations Pour In for Trae Young After Wizards’ Announcement

The Washington Wizards are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch this season based on how they’ve chosen to construct their roster.

While the future of the organization centers around rookie AJ Dybantsa, whom they drafted with the first overall pick. The team also boasts two All-Star-level talents in Anthony Davis and Trae Young.

Washington acquired Young from the Atlanta Hawks last season, and he appeared in just five games after missing time due to injury.

Wizards Make Announcement on Young

Ahead of their season opener Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at home. The Wizards announced some prestigious news about Young.

The team announced Young as the recipient of the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for the impact he made off the court this offseason as a member of the Wizards.

Via Wizards: “Congrats to [Trae Young] on winning the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for his impact over the offseason!”

Congrats to @TheTraeYoung on winning the @nbacares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for his impact over the offseason! https://t.co/9ZnL54HMVk — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 19, 2026

“Washington Wizards guard Trae Young has been named the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award offseason winner. Recognizing his efforts to expand educational opportunities, address food insecurity and create youth sports and community programming in Washington, D.C., and Oklahoma,” NBA Cares wrote in its announcement. “The recognition marks Young’s third NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award of his career.”

Congratulations Pour In for Young

Wizards fans and NBA fans congratulated Young on the tremendous honor ahead of his ninth season.

“Congrats, @TheTraeYoung,” the NBA wrote.

“Giving back to the community and creating opportunities for the next generation is bigger than basketball. Congrats to Trae Young on a well-deserved honor,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “This is how you win a fan base over. We fell in love with @JohnWall because of his community work and it looks like Trae is following in those footsteps. That’s my PG!”

“Respect to Trae Young for using his platform to make a real difference off the court,” another person wrote.

One more fan simply commented, “Congratulations.”