Darryn Peterson Makes Bold Move That Changes No. 1 Pick Race

The race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has taken an unexpected turn just days before draft night. Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, long considered one of the top prospects in the class alongside BYU star AJ Dybantsa, has made a decision that is drawing attention across the league.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Jeremy Woo, Peterson has visited only the Washington Wizards, who own the No. 1 pick, and does not plan to meet with any other team before the draft. The move comes as Washington continues evaluating its options at the top of the board, with Peterson and Dybantsa widely viewed as the leading candidates to be selected first overall.

The development has also created intrigue for the Utah Jazz, who hold the No. 2 pick. While Dybantsa completed visits with both Washington and Utah, Peterson has limited his pre-draft process exclusively to the Wizards despite remaining a projected top-two selection.

Darryn Peterson Limits Draft Process to Washington Wizards

Charania first revealed the development on social media, writing: “Developments ahead of the June 23-24 NBA draft: BYU’s AJ Dybantsa has conducted formal visits with both the Washington Wizards (No. 1) and Utah Jazz (No. 2) while Kansas’ Darryn Peterson only visited the Wizards and does not plan to grant anyone else a meeting.”

He added: “Both have believed in going No. 1 — and now teams in the lottery are taking note of Peterson’s decision to only give access to Washington.”

Charania later expanded on the situation during an ESPN appearance.

“Darren Peterson, potential top pick, visited with the Washington Wizards last week,” Charania said. “The major wrinkle here, about a week from the NBA draft, is multiple sources tell ESPN that Darren Peterson has made the decision to only work out and visit with the Washington Wizards.”

Charania added that Peterson has worked out with Washington multiple times both in Washington, D.C., and the Los Angeles area.

The decision has generated significant discussion because prospects projected near the top of the draft typically meet with multiple teams. Peterson’s approach has led rival teams to closely monitor Washington’s plans with the first selection.

According to KSL Sports’ Ben Anderson, Peterson’s camp believes strongly that he will be selected first overall.

“Sources told KSL Sports that Peterson’s camp is ‘very confident they are going #1,'” Anderson wrote.

AJ Dybantsa and Utah Jazz Remain Central to Draft Conversation

Despite Peterson’s decision, the Wizards’ choice remains uncertain entering draft week.

For much of the past year, Dybantsa has been viewed by many evaluators as the favorite to become the No. 1 pick. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 25.5 points per game during his freshman season at BYU and led the nation in scoring.

Peterson also strengthened his draft stock during his lone season at Kansas. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 20.2 points per game, setting a Kansas freshman scoring record despite missing 11 games because of injuries.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo recently reported that teams are comfortable with Peterson’s medical evaluations.

“Sources say Peterson’s medicals have not raised major concerns with teams, clearing the way for him to hear his name called as a top-two pick,” Woo wrote.

The Utah Jazz remain positioned at No. 2 and have already hosted Dybantsa for a visit. According to Charania and Woo, Peterson’s refusal to meet with Utah is unlikely to influence the Jazz’s decision-making process if he remains available.

Washington enters the draft after winning the NBA Draft Lottery following a 17-65 season. The franchise has not won a playoff series since the 2017-18 campaign and views the upcoming selection as a key part of its rebuild.

With Peterson limiting access to the Wizards and Dybantsa continuing to be linked to both Washington and Utah, the battle for the No. 1 pick appears less settled than it did just weeks ago. As draft night approaches, Peterson’s unusual decision has added another layer of intrigue to the top of the 2026 NBA Draft.