Anthony Davis Makes Multiple Bold Claims Amid Wizards Trade Rumors

Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis is ready to shock the world.

Davis is heading into his first full season with the Wizards, who acquired him in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks at the 2026 deadline. He never suited up for the Wizards, a fact that stands out amid Davis’ most recent remarks.

However, the 10-time All-Star’s words are encouraging for the Wizards. That is, if the current stated plan remains enacted.

Anthony Davis Puts Good Energy Out Over Health, Wizards’ Season

Davis played in 20 games all of last season, again, none of which were while donning a Wizards uniform. And yet, Davis remains ever-confident, not only about himself, but also about the Wizards’ outlook for the 2026-27 season.

Asked to predict his stat line, Davis said, “I don’t really care about stat line. But our record, we’re gonna have 40, 40-plus wins.”

He responded “82” when asked how many games he will play in this coming season.

Davis’ future with the Wizards remains in question as trade speculation swirls, but the veteran is part of an intriguing mix of veterans with himself and Trae Young, and recent first-round picks AJ Dybantsa, Alex Sarr, and Tre Johnson.

Still, both Davis and the Wizards must overcome some significant history to make the big man’s predictions a reality.

Wizards Fighting Against History

The Wizards have not cleared the 40-win mark since the 2017-18 season, when they lost in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs to the Toronto Raptors. They have not reached the postseason since 2020-21.

Then, they lost in Round 1 to the Philadelphia 76ers, again in five games. Notably, 40 wins would have failed to qualify for the Play-In Tournament last season, so they will need to hit the over.

Davis has never played in all 82 games in a single regular-season slate.

He has so far topped out at 76 games played during the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Moreover, Davis has only crossed the 70-game mark two other times in his career: in 2016-17 and 2017-18, both with the New Orleans Pelicans.

AD Picks AJ Dybantsa for Rookie of the Year

Davis’ bold proclamations did not stop with himself or the Wizards in general, as he also fielded a question about his selection for Rookie of the Year. Naturally, Davis chose his Wizards teammate, Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 draft.

“AJ Dybantsa,” Davis said without hesitation. “That was a dumb–that was a easy question.”

True to form with Davis’ other remarks, no Wizards player has ever won Rookie of the Year, now called the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy.

Dybantsa flashed his talent during Summer League, but will see steps up in competition during the preseason and intensity once the regular season rolls around. He also still has some things to work out in his game.

However, Davis and Young loom as the biggest threats to Dybantsa securing ROTY.

Both players are multi-time All-Stars and will command touches. How much they allow Dybantsa to be the focal point could be the determining factor in the award hunt for the rookie.