DeMar DeRozan Free Agency: Eastern Conference Dark Horse Emerges As Major Suitor

DeMar DeRozan has remained a free agent this deep into the NBA offseason. The 37-year-old veteran has been linked to numerous NBA teams, but one has emerged as another suitor that has been seriously working on adding a veteran star on their roster.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Washington Wizards have expressed serious interest in signing DeMar DeRozan in free agency.

This comes after 18-year veteran Russell Westbrook left a deal with the Wizards on the table and retired this offseason.

Westbrook is a teammate of DeRozan with the Sacramento Kings last season.

On July 6, the Kings waived DeRozan after failing to find a trade partner. The move made the six-time All-Star an unrestricted free agent, freeing him to sign with a new team while the Kings absorb his partially guaranteed $10 million remaining salary.

Now, the Wizards joined the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets as the potential landing spots for DeRozan next season, per Stein’s report. Other teams have also been linked to DeRozan such as the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Kings, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. He remained a reliable and durable piece for the squad, starting all 77 games he played while playing 31.2 minutes per game.

DeMar DeRozan’s Value If He Signs With The Washington Wizards

If they signed DeRozan, the Wizards would add a dependable veteran to their roster, one that they envisioned when they pursued Westbrook over the past few weeks.

The Wizards are already a viable threat in the Eastern Conference with their current roster led by former All-Star point guard Trae Young, one-time NBA champion Anthony Davis, and this year’s No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa.

The team also has a solid supporting cast anchored by big man Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Bub Carrington, Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton.

The Wizards are looking to bounce back from a lackluster season last year, where they only won 17 games.

The Wizards have not reached the NBA playoffs in the last five years. The last time they played in the postseason was in 2021, when they were still led by Westbrook and Bradley Beal.

No Rush For DeMar DeRozan To Be Signed With A Team

According to NBA insider Keith Smith, there is no rush for any team or DeRozan’s camp to sign a deal with the veteran, dragging free agency negotiations to potentially reach near training camp.

“This is generally the slowest time of the year and there’s no urgency for DeMar to find a spot,” Smith said in the NBA Front Office Show.

He also enumerated the teams that could fit well for DeRozan in the upcoming NBA season.

“I still think Brooklyn, Miami, Portland and Denver are interesting spots where he’d fit. There’s just no sense anyone’s in any rush,” he said.

DeRozan has played in 17 NBA seasons and has been a serviceable offensive player throughout his NBA career.

He has played with the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, and the Kings.

DeRozan is a six-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-NBA Team member. Adding him would be a massive positive for any team ahead of next season.