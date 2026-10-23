How Long is AJ Dybantsa Out? Why Wizards Rookie Isn’t Playing

The Washington Wizards won their season opener on Wednesday despite the absence of AJ Dybantsa due to injury.

The Wizards were led by a huge double-double from Anthony Davis, proving already that these aren’t the Wizards of the last few seasons. With Trae Young as well, Washington has a chance to be formidable.

Dybantsa will make it even better, when he becomes available.

He’s the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft out of BYU, and he should be a walking bucket from the moment he steps foot onto an NBA regular season court.

He just hasn’t done that yet.

When the Wizards take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, Dybantsa will remain on the sideline.

How Long is AJ Dybantsa Out?

The Wizards officially termed Dybantsa “day-to-day” and called his ankle sprain “mild” before the season opener on Wednesday — and head coach Brian Keefe reiterated the day-to-day assertion before Friday’s clash with the Raptors.

Washington could have Dybantsa back as soon as Saturday, just speculating on the schedule. They play in Chicago against the Bulls, and it would make sense that they wouldn’t have wanted Dybantsa to return from his ankle sprain and play immediately in a back-to-back for his first two NBA games.

Of course, his absence Friday doesn’t mean he’ll play Saturday. He still needs to be fully healed. It would just track as a logical return point.

Why Isn’t AJ Dybantsa Playing Tonight?

Dybantsa is missing his second consecutive game to begin his rookie season due to injury.

He hurt his ankle, which is what is keeping him out.

He was injured last Friday in preseason action. Dybantsa rose up for a midrange jump shot but landed awkwardly on his left ankle before heading to the locker room.

The Wizards have played it safe with him since.

Wizards’ Replacements for AJ Dybantsa

A number of wing players probably see a little bit more time without Dybantsa.

Bilal Coulibaly may have been the biggest beneficiary on opening night as he scored 11 points and nabbed four steals while blocking two shots in 29 minutes.

The Wizards also got 21 minutes for Justin Champagnie, who scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds, and 12 minutes for the veteran Khris Middleton. Both could play less once Dybantsa is healthy.

For now, though, the Wizards continue to wait on AJ’s return.