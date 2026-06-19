Wizards Have ‘Increased Consideration’ In Picking Darryn Peterson Over AJ Dybantsa

The Washington Wizards are now heavily considering drafting Darryn Peterson over AJ Dybantsa, who many draft pundits believe is the best prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there has been an “increased consideration” among the Wizards in picking Peterson instead of Dybantsa as the first pick of this year’s draft.

“With only a few days to go before Tuesday night’s first round of the NBA Draft, multiple draft experts have passed along that they legitimately believe Washington could select Kansas’ Darryn Peterson over BYU’s AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick,” Stein wrote in his Substack.

“‘Increased consideration’ is the way one well-placed insider put it,” he added.

All Eyes On Wizards’ Decision In The 2026 NBA Draft

This comes following a bizarre draft process move where Peterson refused to meet with other teams except the Wizards.

In numerous mock drafts, Peterson is still expected to be drafted by the Utah Jazz. However, Peterson has made it known that his actions seemed to indicate that he does not want to go to Utah.

With the impending Wizards’ investment in All-Star guard Trae Young, the 6-foot-6 Peterson would give the Wizards a solid shooting guard that could deliver on both ends of the floor.

In his lone year with Kansas, Peterson averaged 20.2 points per game, but he struggled with numerous injuries, including cramps, which his representatives said were induced by creatine.

Health concerns have been the biggest knock on his draft value, but his upsides have remained among the highest in the class.

Meanwhile, Dybantsa has a superstar-level potential, having led BYU with averages of 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game to earn All-American First Team honors.

It remains to be seen how the Wizards will deal with this saga as numerous options are still on the table.

Darryn Peterson Does Not Want To Go No. 2 In The Draft

An NBA insider relayed the likely reason why Darryn Peterson does not want to be drafted by the Utah Jazz with the No. 2 pick.

“For Peterson’s camp, though, sources say there’s as much motivation to avoid a positional overlap with incumbent ballhandler Keyonte George on the team that holds the No. 2 overall pick as there is a desire to go No. 1 ahead of Dybantsa and Boozer,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said.

If the Wizards choose Dybantsa as the top pick, the Jazz would have the tough decision between choosing the player who refused to meet with the draft, or opting for another promising rookie such as Cameron Boozer, or Caleb Wilson.

Former Wizards players have also picked Peterson over Dybantsa when asked who they prefer for Washington.

Among them were legend John Wall, and forward Markieff Morris.

“For me, I’m taking Darryn Peterson No. 1,” Wall said. “But I’ve got AJ Dybantsa second.”

“If I’m the Wizards or anybody in this draft, Darryn Peterson is by far the best player,” Morris said in ESPN’s First Take. “He has flashes of Kobe [Bryant] all the time.”

The NBA Draft will be on Tuesday, June 23.