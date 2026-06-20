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Insider Announces Update On Wizards No. 1 Pick Decision

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Trae Young
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WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Washington Wizards are poised to make a major announcement on Tuesday, during the 2026 NBA Draft, where they will be picking first in one of the best rookie classes in recent years. 

With a few days left before that big night, the Wizards are still on the fence between the top two prospects in the class. 

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Wizards are still unsure of who they will be picking first in the draft between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, both of whom have superstar ceilings. 

“The Wizards entered the weekend still undecided,” Stein wrote on his Substack. 

Stein added that it is unlikely for the Wizards to trade down, while the Utah Jazz, who will be picking second, will remain in their spot in the draft. 

“Utah trying to trade up for [AJ] Dybantsa is unlikely,” Stein wrote. 

Wizards Have Good Problem In 2026 NBA Draft

BYU v Kansas

GettyLAWRENCE, KANSAS – JANUARY 31: Darryn Peterson #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks and forward AJ Dybantsa #3 of the BYU Cougars chase down a loose ball in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on January 31, 2026 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Dybantsa has been the favorite to go No. 1 in the draft since last year, but Peterson has risen into a realistic contender after only working out with the Wizards during the entire draft process. 

Peterson refused to work out with the Jazz, whose squad already has a strong backcourt rotation, while other reports indicated that he would like to go No. 1 or No. 3 for the Memphis Grizzlies

Peterson averaged 20.2 points per game in his lone season in Kansas, showcasing his elite athleticism and scoring prowess on top of promising defensive chops. However, there had been concerns about his health after missing 11 games last season due to numerous injuries, including cramps, which his representatives said were induced by creatine.

On the other hand, Dybantsa had been an all-around superstar for BYU, putting up 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game to earn All-American First Team honors.

Many draft pundits believed Dybantsa has the highest ceiling in the 2026 class, with some pitting him as a superstar in the NBA. 

Wizards Now Have Higher Consideration For Drafting Darryn Peterson

California Baptist Lancers v Kansas Jayhawks

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Darryn Peterson #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks in action during the second half of the game against the California Baptist Lancers in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Stein added in his report that the Wizards have now “increased consideration” on picking Darryn Peterson over AJ Dybantsa in the No. 1 selection. 

“With only a few days to go before Tuesday night’s first round of the NBA Draft, multiple draft experts have passed along that they legitimately believe Washington could select Kansas’ Darryn Peterson over BYU’s AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick,” Stein wrote.

“‘Increased consideration’ is the way one well-placed insider put it,” he added.

Peterson is theoretically a solid fit for the Wizards’ backcourt as he could add another dynamic alongside Trae Young, who is expected to sign a new long-term contract with the Wizards this offseason. 

Shooting guard Peterson would be a solid running mate for Young, who thrives with another offensive threat in the backcourt. 

The team is also expected to have veteran big Anthony Davis, and a young core led by Alex Sarr, and Bilal Coulibaly

Drafting Dybantsa, meanwhile, would add a superstar wing to the team’s roster, which would allow them to better match up with other Eastern Conference contenders. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Insider Announces Update On Wizards No. 1 Pick Decision

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