Insider Announces Update On Wizards No. 1 Pick Decision

The Washington Wizards are poised to make a major announcement on Tuesday, during the 2026 NBA Draft, where they will be picking first in one of the best rookie classes in recent years.

With a few days left before that big night, the Wizards are still on the fence between the top two prospects in the class.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Wizards are still unsure of who they will be picking first in the draft between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, both of whom have superstar ceilings.

“The Wizards entered the weekend still undecided,” Stein wrote on his Substack.

Stein added that it is unlikely for the Wizards to trade down, while the Utah Jazz, who will be picking second, will remain in their spot in the draft.

“Utah trying to trade up for [AJ] Dybantsa is unlikely,” Stein wrote.

Wizards Have Good Problem In 2026 NBA Draft

Dybantsa has been the favorite to go No. 1 in the draft since last year, but Peterson has risen into a realistic contender after only working out with the Wizards during the entire draft process.

Peterson refused to work out with the Jazz, whose squad already has a strong backcourt rotation, while other reports indicated that he would like to go No. 1 or No. 3 for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Peterson averaged 20.2 points per game in his lone season in Kansas, showcasing his elite athleticism and scoring prowess on top of promising defensive chops. However, there had been concerns about his health after missing 11 games last season due to numerous injuries, including cramps, which his representatives said were induced by creatine.

On the other hand, Dybantsa had been an all-around superstar for BYU, putting up 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game to earn All-American First Team honors.

Many draft pundits believed Dybantsa has the highest ceiling in the 2026 class, with some pitting him as a superstar in the NBA.

Wizards Now Have Higher Consideration For Drafting Darryn Peterson

Stein added in his report that the Wizards have now “increased consideration” on picking Darryn Peterson over AJ Dybantsa in the No. 1 selection.

“With only a few days to go before Tuesday night’s first round of the NBA Draft, multiple draft experts have passed along that they legitimately believe Washington could select Kansas’ Darryn Peterson over BYU’s AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick,” Stein wrote.

“‘Increased consideration’ is the way one well-placed insider put it,” he added.

Peterson is theoretically a solid fit for the Wizards’ backcourt as he could add another dynamic alongside Trae Young, who is expected to sign a new long-term contract with the Wizards this offseason.

Shooting guard Peterson would be a solid running mate for Young, who thrives with another offensive threat in the backcourt.

The team is also expected to have veteran big Anthony Davis, and a young core led by Alex Sarr, and Bilal Coulibaly.

Drafting Dybantsa, meanwhile, would add a superstar wing to the team’s roster, which would allow them to better match up with other Eastern Conference contenders.