Report: Washington Wizards Interested In Bringing Back Franchise Legend

The Washington Wizards could see the return of one of their franchise legends as the team is reportedly looking to bring him back for next season.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Wizards are interested in possibly signing Russell Westbrook, who holds the franchise’s all-time triple-double record, to be the backup point guard for the squad next season.

“League sources tell The Stein Line that Washington has a level interest in Russell Westbrook,” Stein wrote in his Substack report.

Westbrook will be turning 38 years old next season and could play as a veteran presence for a young Wizards crew led by Trae Young, the 2026 NBA Draft No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa, and possibly Anthony Davis, or the player the Wizards would receive in exchange for him in a potential trade.

Wizards Reach The Playoffs When Russell Westbrook Played

Westbrook played just one season in Washington during their 2020-2021 campaign, which was the last time the Wizards reached the NBA playoffs.

During his one-year stint with the Wizards, Westbrook averaged a triple-double of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game to steer Washington to the No. 8 seed, only to lose in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Westbrook is an unrestricted free agent after ending his one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings last season.

Westbrook appeared in 64 games, 58 of which he started for the Kings last season, averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals across 29.0 minutes per night. He shot 42.7% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range as the primary point guard of the team.

Before playing with the Kings, Westbrook played one season with the Denver Nuggets, playing as a bench spark plug and a two-way piece as the team reached the second round of the playoffs.

Westbrook, the 2017 NBA MVP, has been in the league for the past 18 seasons but has never won an NBA title.

Russell Westbrook Wants To Be Desired By His Next Team

Russell Westbrook wants to feel wanted by his next team before signing a contract at 37 years old.

“Anywhere I’m wanted, I’m there,” Westbrook said in his end-of-season interview with the Kings. “I want to be able to be helpful, be productive. I also understand it’s a business. I’ve been around a long time, so I understand a lot of different variables for that. That’s out of my control. My job is to be ready, be prepared and be ready to go.”

Another thing he would love to do for his next team is to be a mentor for young players, something he could do with the Wizards.

“Leadership is probably, to me, one of the best traits that I really enjoy the most because you can see it. From year to year, I’ve had many young players that I’ve been with come to me five to 10 years later and tell me moments that helped them throughout the process,” he said.

“Anytime I’m able to have an opportunity to be able to do that, I look forward to it. If that’s here, I embrace it and look forward to doing that, especially with the young guys we have here.”

For now, Westbrook awaits an offer for possibly a vet minimum.