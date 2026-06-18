Wizards Legend John Wall Reveals Bet For No. 1 Draft Pick

The Washington Wizards will have the privilege to take the first pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, the stacked 2026 rookie class has made their decision a hard one to make.

Former Wizards star John Wall, who was the team’s representative during the Draft Lottery, endorsed one player amid the debate over who should be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Wall said the Wizards should take Darryn Peterson, instead of top pick favorite AJ Dybantsa, whom Wall thinks should go No. 2 for the Utah Jazz.

“For me, I’m taking Darryn Peterson No. 1,” Wall said. “But I’ve got AJ Dybantsa second.”

Wall’s announcement came a few hours before Wizards star Trae Young opted out of his $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season to become an unrestricted free agent. The Wizards are still expected to re-sign him for the next season.

How Darryn Peterson Would Fit With The Wizards

Peterson would give his NBA team good size at the guard position. In his lone year with Kansas, Peterson averaged 20.2 points per game, but he struggled with numerous injuries, including cramps, which his representatives said were induced by creatine.

Peterson would also give the Wizards a solid two-way player as Young’s backcourt partner, if the former All-Star inks a new deal with Washington.

Meanwhile, Dybantsa is a versatile 6-foot-9 forward with superstar-level ceiling, according to draft experts. Dybantsa led BYU with averages of 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game to earn All-American First Team honors.

However, Peterson has only met with the Wizards during the draft process, refusing to have workouts with the Jazz or the rest of the teams. The move indicated that Peterson desired to play for the Wizards and be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed Peterson’s likely reason why he only met with the Wizards and not the Jazz.

“For Peterson’s camp, though, sources say there’s as much motivation to avoid a positional overlap with incumbent ballhandler Keyonte George on the team that holds the No. 2 overall pick as there is a desire to go No. 1 ahead of Dybantsa and Boozer,” Fischer said.

Darryn Peterson Gets Compared To Kobe Bryant

Former Wizards forward Markieff Morris compared Darryn Peterson to NBA great Kobe Bryant, urging the Wizards to draft him as the No. 1 pick.

“If I’m the Wizards or anybody in this draft, Darryn Peterson is by far the best player,” Morris said in ESPN’s First Take. “He has flashes of Kobe [Bryant] all the time”

Peterson and Bryant both stand at 6-foot-6 and have superb offensive tools in their game. Both are also capable defenders.

Adding a valuable rookie is expected to boost the Wizards’ championship aspirations. Over the past year, they added Trae Young and Anthony Davis to their roster on top of retaining their young core, such as Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly.

All eyes will be on the Wizards’ decision at draft night on June 23, in Brooklyn, New York.