Former Executive Monitoring Wizards’ Anthony Davis Amid Potential Deal

The Washington Wizards’ vision for the 2026-27 season remains unclear in some aspects, but it has been clear that they would like Anthony Davis to be part of it.

It is not that simple, though, as Davis has a player option for the 2027-28 season that could see him become an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with whatever team he pleases (and that can afford him) after the upcoming campaign.

The reality of the situation has one former NBA executive honed in on Davis and the Wizards.

Wizards’ Anthony Davis On Watch Amid Potential Deal

Former Brooklyn Nets executive Bobby Mark highlighted Davis’ situation, with the Wizards star extension-eligible come this Thursday, August 6. He can sign a deal for up to $270-plus million over four years, per Marks.

Marks said to be on the lookout for the Wizards to try and extend Davis sooner rather than later.

This comes after the Wizards extended Trae Young on a four-year, $212-plus million pact this offseason.

“I think Anthony Davis is the big extension player to watch this offseason. Because, certainly, the ability for this Wizards team that is–I don’t want to say they’re a ‘win-now’ team, because they’re still so young here. But they made the trade to keep Anthony Davis. I know we’ve heard a lot about his name and speculation out there,” Marks told Malika Andrews on “NBA Today” on August 4.

“The question is going to be, ‘What’s the number going to be?’ Right? Here’s a player that’s, as we know, has missed a whole lot of games before. But I think, if there’s a compromise to reach, I think there’s an extension to be had.”

Davis is signed through the 2027 season on a three-year, $175.3 million contract.

His option is worth $62.8 million. That would be a net gain of roughly $9 million for Davis compared to his max on a multi-year deal. The question for him is salary versus security.

This story will be updated shortly…