Wizards Selected As NBA’s Biggest Dark Horse Next Season

The Washington Wizards are named the NBA’s biggest dark horse next season after massive trades and the drafting of top rookie AJ Dybantsa.

According to former NBA player Darren Collison, everyone in the league should be wary of the Wizards’ potential, as he believes the team has all the tools to be great next season.

Collison said Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and AJ Dybantsa will lead the Wizards next season.

“Washington Wizards. I know I sound crazy right now. Wizards are gonna surprise a lot of people in the East for this simple reason: I think Trae Young is gonna have a really good season,” Collison said on NBA TV. “He has a lot to prove.”

“I think Anthony Davis, his ability to protect the paint and be that force down low is gonna take a lot of pressure off of AJ just to be the guy. AJ doesn’t have to be the guy, AJ is gonna be an added asset…they have a lot of other players…they have depth.”

Washington Wizards Have Great Depth Beyond Their Starters

Collison lauded the Wizards’ depth. The team is composed of numerous young players such as Tre Mann, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, Will Riley, and Justin Champagnie.

“And I always feel that the teams with the most depth have the most success. So they have youth, they have veteran leadership, and they have two guys in Trae Young and AD who have been All-Stars, who have played at a high level in the playoffs. So that’s the team that I’m looking forward to seeing this season,” Collison added.

Aside from Dybantsa, the Wizards also traded for center Deandre Ayton and forward Khris Middleton. Ayton is expected to play as the team’s backup center, while Middleton added championship experience and veteran leadership off the bench.

The Wizards only won 19 games last season, as Young only suited up for five games for the team while Davis did not play at all since being traded to Washington.

Trae Young Thinks Highly of the Washington Wizards Next Season

Trae Young is seen as the leader of the Wizards next season. He also thinks the potential of the team is high and the roster is capable of reaching that.

“When you’ve been to where I’ve been to, and you know the type of player you are, you know what group you should be in,” Young, who had been in one conference finals before, said in an interview with ESPN. “And (when) you’re not being talked about it, that’s motivating as a player… I’m very motivated to be back in the conversation where I should be and where I’ve been before.”

Young added that he has a big chip on his shoulder next season.

“I don’t even have to tell you, you’ll see it. Everything. People think I’m just a ball-dominant person. It’s hilarious to me. The best version may not be the most points, most assists. It could be… but at the same time, I’m working on so many things right now that I just can’t wait to play,” he said.

The Wizards, however, have to face an uphill battle next season with a loaded East that includes the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers, among others.