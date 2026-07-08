NBA Star Trae Young Reacts To Wizards-Lakers Trade

On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards officially completed their trade with the Los Angeles that landed them Deandre Ayton.

Ayton is coming off a season where had averages of 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 67.1% from the field in 72 games.

washingtonwizards.com wrote: “The Washington Wizards announced today they acquired center Deandre Ayton from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks.”

One person to react to the news was Wizards star Trae Young.

He wrote (via his Instagram story): “YESSSSSSSSSSSIRRRRR ! ! ! @deandreaayton… Let’s work!”

Looking At Ayton

Looking At Young