CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 12: Trae Young #3 listens to Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on April 12, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 130-117. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Ayton is coming off a season where had averages of 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 67.1% from the field in 72 games.
washingtonwizards.com wrote: “The Washington Wizards announced today they acquired center Deandre Ayton from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks.”
GettyLos Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) stands alone on the court during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 79 2026 in Los Angeles, California.(
Looking At Young
GettyTrae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards officially completed their trade with the Los Angeles that landed them Deandre Ayton.Ayton is coming off a season where had averages of 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 67.1% from the field in 72 games.washingtonwizards.com wrote: “The Washington Wizards announced today they acquired center Deandre […]
NBA Star Trae Young Reacts To Wizards-Lakers Trade